Israel Pediatric Society supports vaccination of ages 12-15 against COVID

The position paper does not indicate that vaccination of adolescents will be mandated, the head of the pediatric society, Dr. Zachi Grossman, told The Jerusalem Post.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
APRIL 13, 2021 08:54
Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
The Israel Pediatric Society and the Infectious Diseases Unit of the Health Ministry have come out in full support of the vaccination of children between the ages of 12 and 15.
In a position paper published on Tuesday, the centers explained that not only has the Pfizer vaccine been found to be 100% effective in preventing disease among this age cohort in the most recent Pfizer trial, but it has also been found to have an excellent safety profile both in clinical studies and in large-scale distribution in Israel.
The Pfizer vaccine has been given more than 100 12-15-year-olds in Israel who had severe underlying medical conditions already and caused no dangerous side effects.
Pfizer appealed last Friday to the US Food and Drug Administration for approval of its vaccine for inoculated adolescents 12-15. It is expected that approval could be granted by sometime next month, when Israeli health officials have said that they want to begin vaccinating this age cohort.
The position paper does not indicate that vaccination of adolescents will be mandated, the head of the pediatric society, Dr. Zachi Grossman, told The Jerusalem Post.
“We are not going to mandate vaccines,” he said.  
Grossman added that he does not expect there to be any long-term effects from administering the vaccine to youth.
“With vaccines, we generally know that what we don’t see in the first four to six weeks we don’t see even if we wait five years,” he explained.
The paper, however, stressed that pediatric morbidity can result in hospitalization. One in seven children who were hospitalized with the virus in Israel was in moderate or serious condition, the paper explained, noting that seven children died.
Further, even those children who experience relatively mild cases of the virus can later develop pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome temporally associated with COVID-19 (PIMS-TS), which is similar to Kawasaki disease or toxic shock syndrome. They can also develop long-COVID, which is marked by persistent symptoms even after recovery such as shortness of breath and fatigue.
“These numbers are not describing a healthy situation,” Grossman said. “Children have more mild cases than adults and we are happy about that. But there is quite a significant level of morbidity among children, and we need to consider this.”
According to research presented by the pediatric society, international studies indicate that one in every seven or eight children who was diagnosed with COVID-19 suffered from persistent symptoms. In other words, if in Israel some 300,000 children were diagnosed with the virus, more than 40,000 are likely to still be suffering in some capacity.
Infection among children also leads to the closure of schools. Research presented by the Education Ministry on Monday showed the negative impact of distance learning on the nation’s children. The pediatric society’s paper also cited “significant psychological damage to children and adolescents” when schools are closed.
Grossman noted that without vaccination, the country would have to look for other measures to prevent children from contracting coronavirus and spreading it.
Finally, the paper explained that “children – and even more so teenagers – have a role to play in spreading the disease,” especially among family members.
Grossman told the Post that vaccinating children would help Israel achieve herd immunity.
“The percentage of people that would need to be recovered and vaccinated is not known with coronavirus,” he said, noting that most medical professionals agree that between 70% and 80% of society would need to be inoculated to achieve herd immunity.
“Right now, we have more than five million vaccinated citizens and around 800,000 recovered out of 9 million Israelis. And do not forget there are about a million Israelis above the age of 16 who did not go get vaccinated yet,” Grossman said. “If you want to reach the 6 million or 7 million number, you need to aim to vaccinate children.”
There are around 800,000 children in Israel  between the ages of 12 and 15, he said. If the country manages to vaccinate even 500,000 of them, “this is a big step forward.”


