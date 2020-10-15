Israel reaches COVID-19 infection goal, cabinet to approve reopening

Israel has reached the goal that would allow the country to begin exiting the national lockdown, according to coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu.

In an interview with Army Radio Thursday, Gamzu pointed out that the number of new daily infections has fallen below 2,000 per day out of a minimum of 30,000 tests and the reproduction rate - the R, the number of people an infected person will infect - stands at 0.8.

Gamzu said that at the coronavirus cabinet meeting on Thursday, which began Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m., he will recommend moving forward with the first stage of the exit strategy, which would greenlight the opening of preschools and businesses that do not accept customers.

Other aspects of the first stage should include opening national parks, beaches and takeaway and removing the one-kilometer restriction on movement.

"The percentage of verified patients has dropped to 5.4%," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of the meeting. "The closure is a huge success." But he warned that "care must be taken not to reach another closure." On Thursday, the Health Ministry reported 1,994 new cases. There were 734 people in serious condition, including more than 200 who were intubated. The death toll spiked to 2,099."The percentage of verified patients has dropped to 5.4%," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of the meeting. "The closure is a huge success." But he warned that "care must be taken not to reach another closure."

Interior Minister Arye Deri (Shas) said that he will push at Thursday’s cabinet meeting to allow more people to attend what he calls “Jewish lifecycle” events as morbidity continues to decline.

Lifecycle events include weddings, circumcision ceremonies, bar and bat mitzvahs and funerals.

Deri’s plan includes allowing up to 200 people to attend these events in defined capsules of 20 people, so long as there is no meal or sitting. There would be four meters between capsules.

At the event following the ceremony, he will recommend that up to 40 people in two capsules of 20 could participate.

At the meeting, ministers will also discuss a formula for handling red cities. Gamzu and most other health officials have said that this is essential for ensuring that infection does not start to spread again as the company opens up.

The list of red cities is not final, but sources said that the following are expected to be on the list: Beit Shemesh, Beitar Illit, Bnei Brak, Elad, Kiryat Malachi, Modi'in Illit, Netivot, Ofakim, Ramle, Rehasim and some Jerusalem neighborhoods.

In these areas, the infection rate is higher than in other places.

Maj.-Gen. Ronni Numa, who is responsible for the oversight of the haredi community during the coronavirus crisis, said Wednesday that about 36% of newly infected people are from the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) sector.

It is likely that preschools will open next week, although teachers and administrators have expressed apprehension in that the Health Ministry has not yet provided them with a detailed outline for handling their classrooms in the shadow of coronavirus.

The city of Rishon Lezion said Thursday that they were testing all their teachers and other preschool staff on Thursday to be ready for the first day of school.

“Preschool teachers and aides are at the forefront,” Rishon Lezion mayor Raz Kinstlich said. “Their work is critical to the development of children, especially during this period.” He said that testing will ensure that their health and the health of those around them would be maintained.

About 5.5% of young children between the ages of newborn and nine have had coronavirus, according to a report released last week by the Health Ministry. Serological antibody tests taken by the Health Funds also showed that five to six times more children were infected than originally assumed. The Health Ministry could use this data to argue against opening schools now.

Finally, an agreement was reached on the opening of Ben-Gurion Airport on Thursday at midnight.

The amendment stipulates that as of Friday, October 16, 2020, the temporary order restricting entry to the airport for those who did not meet the defined conditions will be revoked. From Friday, it will be possible to arrive at the airport up to eight hours before one’s scheduled departure time.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Transportation Minister Miri Regev had agreed on an outline for the airport’s opening on Wednesday and on Thursday morning the Prime Minister’s Office and Health Ministry announced in a statement that the coronavirus cabinet approved the plan.

Police said that they have noticed a significant increase in people breaking restrictions in recent days - both traveling more than one kilometer from home and gathering.

Police shared on Thursday that they have administered some 31,534 tickets to people for breaking regulations in the last week (October 8-14), including 3,821 in the last 24 hours.