Hadassah-University Medical Center has signed a letter of intent to carry out at least part of the country’s Phase III trial of Israel’s vaccine candidate in Brazil, a top Hadassah doctor has told The Jerusalem Post.

According to Prof. Yossi Karko, director of the clinical research unit at Hadassah-University Medical Center who is leading the Phase II trial of Brilife – Israel’s vaccine candidate – for the hospital, the letter was signed last month during a visit by top Brazilian officials.

The delegation was led by Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo and included President Jair Bolsonaro’s son and chairman of the country’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Eduardo Bolsonaro, as well as the country’s health minister, Eduardo Pazuello.

Brilife was developed by the Israel Institute for Biological Research, which Karko said is supportive of the decision. The Post reached out to the institute and is awaiting confirmation.

During the Brazilian visit, it was confirmed that officials met with representatives of several Israeli hospitals, including Hadassah.

President Bolsonaro’s International Affairs Adviser Filipe G. Martins explained that the delegation was in Israel “in order to deepen our partnership in the area of science, technology and innovation, including through cooperation in the development of medicines and vaccines against COVID-19,” the Post reported last week.

It was always understood that a Phase III trial would need to take place outside of Israel, since it requires the participation of 30,000 to 40,000 volunteers and must be undertaken in an area that still has high infection. Israel’s mass vaccination campaign has left few eligible volunteers and continues to bring down morbidity.

Only around 20 to 30 people volunteer each day to take part in the Phase II trial, according to Karko, which has led to a slight delay.

The doctor said that a number of other countries have also reached out with willingness to take part in a Phase III trial, including many from South America, eastern Europe and Africa where vaccines are harder to come by. He named Argentina, Panama and Zambia as examples.

Brilife ’s Phase II trial is expected to be complete by the end of April. So far, Karko said some 500 subjects have been enrolled in the study, which was designed to test safety, efficacy and dosing. About 50% of participants are being managed by Hadassah.

The study has already eliminated a low dose regimen and found that a booster shot 20 days after initial inoculation would be required. It is also now preparing to add a fourth “top dose” or optimal dosing regimen to the study.

Around 800 people will have participated in Phase II by the end of the trial, Karko said, noting that the Phase III study is currently being designed.

“The Phase II trial is really concerned with safety and up until now there are no safety concerns,” Karko told the Post. “There are no side effects at all that are clinically significant. This is very reassuring.”

He said the study has also provided preliminary data that indicates good immunological response “but we will only know for sure sometime during the summer” when the trial is over and the data is fully reviewed.

The Brilife vaccine is different from the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which are messenger RNA vaccines.

Brilife is a vector-based vaccine. The vaccine takes the virus vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) and genetically engineers it so that it will express the spike protein of the novel coronavirus on its envelope.

Once injected, it does not cause a disease by itself: VSV does not infect humans. Instead, the body recognizes the spike protein that is expressed on the envelope and begins to develop an immunological response.

“It’s like getting a virus like coronavirus without getting the disease,” Karko said. “Then, if you happen to be exposed to the real coronavirus, the immunological response that was triggered by the vaccine will prevent infection.”