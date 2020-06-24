The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli AI leader DiA receives FDA clearance for ultrasound solutions

The addition of two new FDA clearances to DiA's LVivo toolbox reflects changes in the MedTech industry, with ultrasounds and AI-based analysis solutions becoming more valued by healthcare workers.

By AARON REICH  
JUNE 25, 2020 16:00
DiA’s LVivo RV uses AI to immediately detect signs of right ventricle dysfunction. (photo credit: DIA IMAGING ANALYSIS)
DiA’s LVivo RV uses AI to immediately detect signs of right ventricle dysfunction.
(photo credit: DIA IMAGING ANALYSIS)
Israel-based artificial intelligence leader DiA Imaging Analysis announced Thursday that it has received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as well as a European CE mark for two AI-powered ultrasound solutions to help aid in the ongoing battle against COVID-19.
The two new products are the LVivo RV, the first automated analysis of the right ventricle of the heart based on artificial intelligence (AI), and the LVivo Bladder, an AI-based program to give an automated measurement of bladder volume through ultrasounds.
This announcement is very significant with regard to new developments in the fight against the coronavirus, as recent studies have shown a link between COVID-19 mortality and right-ventricle heart failure. According to a study at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, 31% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had right ventricle failure, and 41% of this subset who died had signs of right ventricle dilation or enlargement.
“The RV has always been very difficult to evaluate, due to its unique structure and location,” said Dr. Anthony M. Demaria, a leading cardiologist at University of California San Diego Medical Center and a co-investigator of the multi-center study for LVivo RV.
“This is further compounded by the complexity of the analysis itself, which relies on a combination of manual calculations and visual user input. LVivo RV is a welcome and very useful addition to clinicians’ toolbox for more quickly and effectively monitoring the right ventricle.” 
Through using AI-based solutions, LVivo RV can detect and monitor failure in the right ventricle by using 2D analysis of its size and function.

THE PRODUCT represents the next step in DiA's flagship LVivo AI platforms by providing a faster and more accurate analysis of ultrasound data. The company, which is one of the leaders in the AI field with six FDA-cleared products, already received a grant from the Israel Innovation Authority for the research and development of AI-based ultrasound imaging solutions for analyzing COVID-19 patients, representing the importance that this technology has on the front lines.
The clearance of the LVivo Bladder, however, represents the next step for the company overall.
“Switching our focus to abdominal areas is part of the company's vision of making ultrasound analysis more accessible,” DiA CEO and co-founder Hila Goldman-Aslan told The Jerusalem Post.
“We started with the cardiac area because it's the most difficult to analyze. Once we saw we were analyzing the main issues within the cardiac area – and with this right ventricle analysis, we're completing the package – we knew we could start shifting focus to other parts of the body.”
Focusing on the bladder is very important. Studies have shown that healthcare-associated urinary tract infections (UTIs) account for up to 40% of infections in hospitals and 23% of infections in the intensive care unit (ICU). The LVivo Bladder seeks to prevent this by allowing easy ultrasound scans to prevent any unnecessary procedures or catheterization, which lessens the risk of further infections.
The addition of two new FDA clearances to DiA's LVivo toolbox is reflective of changes in the MedTech industry, which has seen ultrasounds and AI-based analysis solutions become more valued by healthcare professionals.
Use of ultrasound is becoming more widespread as an inexpensive alternative compared to MRI and CT scans, so there is considerable interest in making it more accessible as an image modality, Goldman-Aslan explained.
Unlike some other companies, however, DiA's target users are not radiologists, but rather regular family physicians or ER technicians.
However, one of the biggest issues regarding the use of ultrasound, aside from portability, is data analysis. Currently, most healthcare workers analyze ultrasound data through visual estimation, which has the risk of being biased, as well as being time consuming.
Family physicians and ER technicians “don't have the experience to necessarily understand what they're looking at. That's where the AI comes in. AI is another addition to their toolbox to help,” Goldman-Aslan told the Post.
“We're providing automated and objective analyses that could help users understand the image. Eventually, they can connect the dots and make a decision. That's the gap we're closing – to help everyone use the technology easily.”


Tags health hospital hi-tech Artificial intelligence Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is no Winston Churchill, no matter how much he thinks he is By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Behind you, Bibi! By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader Big tech selective outrage By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef ‘To learn from the best’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Uri Regev What’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is mine By URI REGEV

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by