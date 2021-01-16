The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli company develops 'breathalyzer' COVID-19 test with 98% accuracy

Scentech Medical's test works like a breathalyzer that detects blood alcohol level, but the company says it can accurately screen for COVID-19.

By TAMAR BEERI  
JANUARY 16, 2021 14:47
A volunteer participates in the testing for the Scentech Medical coronavirus test, Shamir Medical Center (photo credit: SCENTECH)
A volunteer participates in the testing for the Scentech Medical coronavirus test, Shamir Medical Center
(photo credit: SCENTECH)
Israeli breath test diagnostics company Scentech Medical has developed a newer, more efficient – and seemingly more accurate – coronavirus test, the company announced.
During its preliminary testing, which has still not been completed, the company has seen 98% accuracy in the use of the test, which takes just a few minutes to perform.
The test in use is much like that which police use to test drivers if they are under the influence of alcohol – however, it is capable of accurately and quickly testing for COVID-19. The user breathes into a tube and waits a few minutes for the results as the test distinguishes between thousands of gas compounds in the breath.
As the technology is still in its testing stages, it has still not been approved for use, nor has it received approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Nevertheless, the company flew past the threshold required for a diagnostic test with efficacy at least equal to that of the "gold-standard" PCR coronavirus tests, with a sensitivity of over 91% and a specificity of over 91.2%.
With the company's "unique algorithm," it claims to be able to have an even higher level of sensitivity and specificity (98%). Such results are higher than existing commercial tests. The algorithm is one which is in standard practice approved both in Israel and around the world. These preliminary results could mean that the test is eligible for FDA approval.
Although many are concerned about testing efficacy with the new range of coronavirus variants rampant around the world – such as those in the United States, United Kingdom and South Africa – the test, according to Scentech Medical CEO Yaniv Hevron, can encompass them.
"Our system is effective in detecting asymptomatic patients, as well as new mutations and new outbreaks," Hevron told The Jerusalem Post.
The participants in the trials of the innovative COVID-19 test included healthy and corona-positive volunteers alike and merely had to wait for a number of minutes to receive their results back. However, Scentech hopes to move forward in speeding up the testing process further, aiming for a 30-second test.
"The biomarkers identified in the mapping process are a scientific breakthrough and the basis for the construction of a 'chemical fingerprint' that will be used to identify coronavirus, coronavirus mutations, and immunity status," the company claims. This system is currently undergoing testing at the Shamir Medical Center. The company predicts the testing will conclude by the end of March.
If and when the product is marketed, it can be used by any and all.
"It requires one operator with no technical skills," Hevron told the Post. However, at least at the first stage of planned release, it will not be made available for public use.
Scentech has already been in touch with foreign governments to discuss marketing the product abroad.
Scentech, in cooperation with Next-Gen medical – a company with which it is currently merging – initially received approval for experimentation of the testing protocol by the Institutional Review Board in April of last year.


Tags innovation Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19 Coronavirus Mutation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: The Arab vote's short-term, long-term significance

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel, Iran fight for influence over Biden administration

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Social media’s ultimate cancel culture

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

COVID-19 vaccine: Netanyahu takes credit where it's not due - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Will Israel lose its freedom to operate against Iran? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

As Biden enters White House, did Israel's Mossad win war with Iran?

A DRONE IS launched during an Iranian army large-scale drone combat exercise on Wednesday.
3

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.
4

Washington rioter identified as son of New York Modern Orthodox judge

A US Capitol window is seen smashed a day after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, US, January 7, 2021.
5

Astronomers watch for first time as galaxy 'far, far away' dies

The spiral galaxy NGC 4845, located over 65 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo in NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by