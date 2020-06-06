The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israeli company to develop thermal cameras that detect coronavirus

Foresight specializes in developing technology designed to help prevent accidents for the automobile industry.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 6, 2020 21:24
A health worker monitors a screen showing a thermal scan to check the temperatures of passengers at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana (photo credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO)
A health worker monitors a screen showing a thermal scan to check the temperatures of passengers at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana
(photo credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO)
Foresight, an Israeli company, announced that it is developing mass-screening thermal cameras capable of detecting coronavirus symptoms, Israeli Auto Channel reported.
The system will be based on forward-looking infrared cameras, typically used on military and civilian aircraft, use a thermographic camera that senses infrared radiation (FLIR) thermal cameras, artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced algorithms designed to detect coronavirus symptoms. This could increase the likelihood to of detection and even minimize false positive results.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created new challenges for public safety, prioritizing the prevention of another pandemic outbreak as the world begins to resume normal activities." said Haim Siboni, CEO of Foresight.
"Our extensive experience with thermal imaging and AI can be invaluable when applied to a detection solution for early symptoms of the coronavirus. Several prospective customers have already expressed interest in evaluating our unique technology," Siboni added.
Foresight specializes in developing technology designed to help prevent accidents for the automobile industry. The company’s systems are designed to improve driving safety by enabling highly accurate and reliable threat detection while ensuring the lowest rates of false alerts.

Israel railways has says it will install thermal cameras in order to detect those infected with coronavirus, as well as various other systems and apps.


