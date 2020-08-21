The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli developed COVID-19 breath test could be used by public

The test is envisioned to be used in the future as a screening tool used at the entrance of airports, shopping center and other public places or even at home.

By CELIA JEAN  
AUGUST 21, 2020 18:03
Health care workers take test samples to check for coronavirus, Lod, July 5, 2020 (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Health care workers take test samples to check for coronavirus, Lod, July 5, 2020
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Officials are searching for ways to contain coronavirus morbidity rates, while preventing lockdowns in order to keep economies open as the COVID-19 epidemic lingers on. Amid their efforts, experts may have come up with a solution that comes in the form of a rapid breathalyzer test. 
The solution comes from a team led by researchers based in Haifa, in collaboration with researchers in Wuhan, China. While a larger cohort study is still needed to validate the results of their findings, which have proven to be mostly accurate, the test is envisioned to be used in the future as a screening tool used at the entrance of airports, shopping centers and other public places or even at private homes, like temperature measuring devices that are used today. 
The test could significantly reduce transmission of COVID-19 in public spaces, reduce the burden on number of unneeded confirmatory tests and lower the burden on the hospitals, and has the potential to be used in future outbreaks of new diseases in the future. 
Leading the team are F.M.W Academic Chair Professor Hossam Haick and Dr. Yoav Broza of the Technion Faculty of Chemical Engineering and Russell Berrie Nanotechnology Institute. Their study has been published in in the journal ACS Nano and the technology is to be developed for the market by the company Nanose Medical.
The test could significantly reduce the rate of transmission, as epidemiological data show that the pandemic is propagated through "local community transmission." This means that the spread of infection cannot be accurately traced back to a source, creating a need for a non-invasive, rapid, inexpensive testing method to screen COVID-19 positive individuals, especially as pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic carriers could be traveling in public spaces, such as shopping centers and airports, spreading the disease.
The testing device is an intelligent nanotechnology that can rapidly detect COVID-19 from specific volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in exhaled breath. 
The efficacy of the COVID-19 breath analyzer testing device, which is comprised of a nanomaterial-based sensor array, was successfully validated in March 2020 by a preliminary case-control clinical study in Wuhan, China. The study included 49 confirmed COVID-19 patients, 58 healthy controls and 33 non-COVID lung infection controls. COVID-19 patients were sampled twice: during the active disease and after the recovery. Analysis of the results of the test showed great discrimination between the different groups. 
The training and test set data exhibited 94% and 76% accuracy respectively in differentiating patients from controls as well as 90% and 95% accuracy in differentiating between patients with COVID-19 and patients with other lung infections. Ultimately the test was proved to detect disease-specific biomarkers in exhaled breath with 92% accuracy, 100% sensitivity, and 84% specificity. 
While further validation studies are needed, Prof. Haick's test could reduce morbidity rates, in addition to lowering the burden on hospitals.
Currently, COVID-19 tests must be shipped off to a laboratory and require time consuming procedures to determine results. As a result, there is a delay of several hours to several days between when the tests are taken and results are obtained. The delay, which is exacerbated by the overloading of laboratories, increases the chance of further spread, especially from pre-symptomatic individuals who may not adhere to quarantine.
Moreover, Prof. Haick believes this approach can serve as a platform for a rapidly available diagnostic tool that can be used in the case of a new disease outbreak.


Tags the technion israel Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is playing a game of irresponsible politics By JPOST EDITORIAL
The real reason Netanyahu kept Gantz in the dark on UAE deal By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: The Abraham Accord’s splendid past By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': How will the Israel-UAE deal affect all involved? By EHUD OLMERT
Isi Leibler Dershowitz, the #MeToo movement and the rule of law – opinion By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
3 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
4 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020
5 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by