The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli diagnostic company reports jump in share price amid COVID-19

The diagnostic company told its shareholders that it brought in over $550,000 in revenue throughout the course of the month, primarily through the sales of its diagnostic testing equipment.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 10, 2020 11:05
Coronavirus testing in Hura (photo credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)
Coronavirus testing in Hura
(photo credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)
Rehovot-based Todos Medical Ltd. reported a positive jump in its stock price due to the sales of its COVID-19 diagnostic testing kits throughout the month of July, according to Proactive Investors.
The diagnostic company told its shareholders that it brought in over $550,000 in revenue throughout the course of the month, primarily through the sales of its 3D Med ANDis auto-extraction machine and 3D Med RNA extraction reagent.
The bulk of its consumer-base lies in US laboratories, in particular Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) - who has been active in Texas, Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, among others lately, as coronavirus cases have spiked in these states as of late.
“I’m pleased to report the recognition of COVID-19 test revenue and the momentum established by entering into key strategic partnerships with medtech industry leaders in the United States,” said CEO of Todos Gerald Commissiong, according to Proactive Investors.
“Our go-to-market strategy involves increasing our install base of 3D Med extraction systems that leads to ongoing reagent purchases with labs that are steadily increasing their testing capacity," he added. "From there, as our customers see the value in the quality and the speed of turnaround times for delivery, we believe they will seek to purchase additional products, including swab/viral transport media and our highly accurate qPCR test kits."
According to the report, Commissiong noted that the diagnostic company has been receiving increased orders for their "RNA auto-extraction and RT-PCR machine and all the consumables required to run RT-PCR testing."
"There is a clear focus on adding testing capacity in the US heading into the fall season,” Commissiong said in the statement, according to Proactive Investors.
"CLIA labs are looking for alternatives to existing established players in the market who are struggling to provide reliable delivery of machines and consumables for PCR testing, putting labs in a position where they cannot timely deliver for their clients," he concluded. "Being able to deliver quickly and consistently is how we are beginning to take US market share at a time when there is an increasing national focus in the US on increasing COVID testing capacity and reducing turnaround times."


Tags technology Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The National Library of Israel: Victim of COVID-19, elections, budget war By JPOST EDITORIAL
With Hezbollah in charge, the destruction of Beirut was matter of time By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Offering to help Lebanon doesn’t mean hailing its flag By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Who will replace Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister? By EHUD OLMERT
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by