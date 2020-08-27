A team of doctors at Sheba Medical Center are expected to kick-off a clinical trial using low-dose radiation therapy to fight COVID-19 - the first of its kind in Israel and one of only a handful of studies around the world. According to Prof. Zvi Symon of Sheba’s Radiation Oncology Department, some 30 patients will participate in the study over the next 15 weeks based on the hypothesis that low dose radiation therapy (LDRT) could improve clinical, radiographic and immune outcomes in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia and severe acute respiratory syndrome. “When the COVID crisis began, there were some older radiotherapists in the world that remembered that 70 years ago some doctors were using low dose radiation therapy to treat pneumonia,” Symon said. Researchers started looking into and found that between 1905 and 1946, outcomes of some 700 pneumonia patients treated with LDRT showed that it led to measurable clinical improvements in the hours and days following administration. These included improved respiration, lower fevers and better chances of survival. Because these studies took place before there were done before the era of randomized clinical trials and peer-reviewed journals, "It's not quite clear today how many of these were bacterial pneumonia, how many viral pneumonias and how many immune response pneumonias," Symon said. "But looking at those results were very encouraging."Soon after, Sheba doctors came upon a paper published by researchers at Emory University that showed they had treated five coronavirus patients with LDRT and when compared to a control group they found retroactively, they found that those who received LDRT had 40% less need for mechanical ventilation and intensive care than those that did not receive the treatment. "When we saw this, we tried to raise interest at Sheba and the head of the intensive care unit in charge of coronavirus patients at Sheba was impressed by these findings and frustrated by the fact that so many ICU patients were doing badly and there were no good therapies," Symon continued. He said that the team was met with a lot of opposition by certain physicians who were scared of the side effects of radiation, but they did submit a proposal to the internal review board for human and animal trials. They managed to defend their case and even receive Health Ministry approval this week. “A process that would normally take months was completed in two-and-a-half weeks and after several rounds of clarifications and amendments and explanations, the Health Ministry has now approved the protocol,” Symon added. “Our goal is to kick off next week.”While generally radiation is used in the management of malignant neoplasms, physicians worldwide have broadened its applicability to a variety of benign diseases. Symon said the protocol calls for one shot of radiation to both lungs at a very small dose - about 1/70th or 1/100th of the dose used to treat cancer. “There is no acute toxicity or damage associated with this kind of dose of radiation, at least to the naked eye,” Symon said. But he noted that cells are sensitive and are impacted by the treatment, which in the patients the hospital was able to treat under the compassionate use umbrella until now helped allow them to be weaned off oxygen and feel better and get better quickly.“Patients who received radiation improved and managed to go off oxygen and could breathe well in three to four days, whereas other patients that did not receive the radiation took an average 12 days after pneumonia,” Symon said.He noted that the treatment needs to be given at the right time, at the start of acute symptoms and before COVID-19 has caused overwhelming multi-organ damage. Carrying out the protocol is a “huge logistics issue,” of course. When the team wants to transport a patient, who is COVID-19 positive, they need to ensure there are no cancer patients in the radiation department. Until now, any compassionate use treatments have been given after hours.The corona patients do not go through the hospital corridors but are transported via a vehicle from a special exit from the COVID-19 ward to a special entrance at the radiation ward by a team fully dressed in full personal protective gear. They receive the radiation and then are transported back to their ward. The whole procedure lasts about 30 to 40 minutes.In addition, once the patients are done receiving the treatment, there is also a special detoxification and sanitation team that comes in to sterilize the whole room, from the floor to the machines and anything else that might be touched to ensure the safety of cancer patients that will need radiation the next day.The clinical trial will allow Sheba to administer radiation to patients up to twice weekly. “Radiation is still the most effective drug across all cancers,” said Symon. “We strongly believe we will be able to save the lives of some of our grandfathers and grandmothers.”