Israeli health team in Philippines to assist in COVID vaccination rollout

The government has set vaccinating the majority of its adult population against coronavirus by the end of the year as a priority.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JUNE 21, 2021 11:22
Health workers provide vaccination cards to residents recently inoculated with AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), inside a bus converted into a mobile vaccination site in Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 21, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/LISA MARIE DAVID)
Health workers provide vaccination cards to residents recently inoculated with AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), inside a bus converted into a mobile vaccination site in Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 21, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/LISA MARIE DAVID)
 A team of three health experts arrived in the Philippines on Sunday afternoon to assist the country in its COVID-19 vaccine rollout. 
“On behalf of the Philippine government, I wish to thank the Israeli government for sending this mission and the members of the medical team for their generosity in taking part in this mission to share their expertise in ensuring the success in combating coronavirus and the vaccination program in the Philippines,” said the Philippines Ambassador to Israel Macairog S. Alberto in a statement the day before. “Truly, Israel is a dear friend, ready to always lend a helping hand.”

The mission consists of three doctors: Avraham Ben Zaken, deputy director of medical technologies and infrastructure development at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center; Dafna Segol, senior strategic planner of the Health Ministry’s COVID-19 control center; and Adam Segal, logistics and operations manager at SLE, a Teva Pharmaceuticals subsidiary.
The team was met at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport when it landed Sunday around 4:15 p.m. local time by National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr., according to local media. Galvez said in a statement that the health professionals will assist with the country’s vaccine rollout strategy, including safe handling and how to address vaccine hesitancy, and how to gradually transition to looser quarantine restrictions.
“Their arrival in the Philippines will help us fine-tune our vaccination rollout,” Galvez said in a statement published by the local Inquirer.net. “We want to learn from the best practices being implemented in Israel and hopefully, replicate and use them in crafting our country’s policies.”
The Philippines' government announced on Sunday that it had purchased 40 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which are slated to arrive in September. In addition, it has ordered doses of China’s Sinovac, Russia’s Sputnik V, America’s Moderna and Britain’s AstraZeneca vaccine.
A non-commissioned Social Weather Survey taken April 28 to May 2, 2021 found that only about one-third of Filipinos are willing to vaccinate. The government has set vaccinating the majority of its adult population against coronavirus by the end of the year as a priority.
So far, around eight million vaccine doses have been administered, according to Reuters data – less than 4% of the population.
The Israeli team is expected to stay in the Philippines through June 25.


