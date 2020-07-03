Israeli medical company receives FDA approval for life-saving tech

Israeli company Endo GI Medical received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its technology in the field of gastroenterology, a branch of medicine focused on the digestive system and its disorders, according to a press release by the company.The young Israeli company, established in 2017 and headed by its CEO, Omri Nechmadi Nave, will now be shifting its focus towards receiving approval from the Israeli Health Ministry and starting marketing the technology for clinical use in Israel and the US. Endo GI Medical's research and development includes the development of "Stenting Placement Delivery Systems for the treatment of biliary, pancreatic and urethral stenosis and strictures," according to its website. Stenosis and strictures refer to different ways in which abnormal narrowing occurs in blood vessels. The company's technology that received the FDA approval is the first of its kind that allows the possibility of inserting two stents simultaneously to the bile ducts connected to the pancreas, significantly reducing the danger of exposing patients to infections and other life-threatening situations caused by the repetitive insertions of singular stents.Inserting stents into blood vessels or other biological passageways in the human body is essential for clearing clots that may be caused by different reasons such as kidney stone disease or tumors. Often, more than one stent is needed in order to keep a passageway open. In other cases, an organ becomes hyper stimulated and the duration and risks of treatment increase. Such cases are where the safe insertion of simultaneous stents becomes a game changer. With approximately one million procedures of stent insertion to the bile ducts and pancreas in the US and Europe, and about 300,000 similar procedures in China every year, Endo GI Medical is hoping that its technology can be put to good use sooner rather than later.