The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli medical company receives FDA approval for life-saving tech

The young Israeli company will now be shifting its focus towards receiving approval from the Israeli Health Ministry and starting marketing the technology for clinical use in Israel and the US.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JULY 3, 2020 13:49
Doctors perform surgery [illustrative]. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Doctors perform surgery [illustrative].
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israeli company Endo GI Medical received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its technology in the field of gastroenterology, a branch of medicine focused on the digestive system and its disorders, according to a press release by the company.
The young Israeli company, established in 2017 and headed by its CEO, Omri Nechmadi Nave, will now be shifting its focus towards receiving approval from the Israeli Health Ministry and starting marketing the technology for clinical use in Israel and the US.
Endo GI Medical's research and development includes the development of "Stenting Placement Delivery Systems for the treatment of biliary, pancreatic and urethral stenosis and strictures," according to its website.
Stenosis and strictures refer to different ways in which abnormal narrowing occurs in blood vessels.
The company's technology that received the FDA approval is the first of its kind that allows the possibility of inserting two stents simultaneously to the bile ducts connected to the pancreas, significantly reducing the danger of exposing patients to infections and other life-threatening situations caused by the repetitive insertions of singular stents.
Inserting stents into blood vessels or other biological passageways in the human body is essential for clearing clots that may be caused by different reasons such as kidney stone disease or tumors. Often, more than one stent is needed in order to keep a passageway open. In other cases, an organ becomes hyper stimulated and the duration and risks of treatment increase. Such cases are where the safe insertion of simultaneous stents becomes a game changer.
With approximately one million procedures of stent insertion to the bile ducts and pancreas in the US and Europe, and about 300,000 similar procedures in China every year, Endo GI Medical is hoping that its technology can be put to good use sooner rather than later.


Tags medicine Health Ministry israeli innovation FDA - Food and Drug Administration
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To stop coronavirus, wear a mask and follow restrictions By JPOST EDITORIAL
Between annexation and coronavirus spike, who's in charge? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: With or without sovereignty By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel is becoming a fascist country By EHUD OLMERT
Genet Dasa Racism is a collective problem – but there is still room for hope By GENET DASA

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by