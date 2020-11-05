The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli medical device company announces new joint venture with China

"The systems are in in use in several leading hospital in China since 2018 and were used to treat COVID-19 patients in several hospitals in the Wuhan region,” said AwakZone Medical CEO, Sunny Shan.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 5, 2020 17:15
Hospitech Respiration’s AnapnoGuard device (photo credit: Courtesy)
Hospitech Respiration’s AnapnoGuard device
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Israeli medical device company Hospitech Respiration will join with Chinese AwakeZone to develop the production of the AnapnoGuard, a medical device that reduces complications in ventilated patients.
The joint venture establishes the Hospitech AwakeZone Medical company which will be a Chinese sales and manufacturing subsidiary and will include the opening of a manufacturing facility in China for the device that is currently in use in Israel, the US and China.
The device is used with ventilators and provides airway cutoff management and evacuation of subglottic secretions, minimizing the risk of lung infection and injury to the trachea.
The "expansion is in response to the increasing demand we are seeing for our advanced airway management devices both in China and globally,” said Hospitech Respiration CEO Yoav Venkert. "The Chinese market is offering a great opportunity for Hospitech products with more that 5.5 million beds in total and about 165,000 intensive care beds for ventilated patients," Yoav went on to say.
"The establishment of the Hospitech AwakeZone Medical joint venture will provide easier access to the Chinese healthcare system, ensuring Hospitech’s AnapnoGuard device is used in hospitals across China to provide better care and outcome for patients and protection to medical staff.”
The device is in use in the US, Israel and in various hospitals in China since 2017. Last March, the AnapnoGuard devices were deployed to hospitals in the Hubei region to help medical teams treat critically ill ventilated COVID-19 patients.

"We are looking forward to working together to ensure our products become the standard of care in treatment of ventilated patients in the Chinese healthcare system. At the same time, this new joint venture will enable Hospitech Respiration in Israel to focus on further developing its existing advanced solutions while introducing new innovative products in the airway management field,” Yoav Venkert added.
Last month, Hospitech has also announced a new strategic distribution agreement with Medline Industries, Inc. to distribute its AG Cuffill device, a disposable manometer for airway cuff pressure management in the USA.

"The systems are in in use in several leading hospital in China since 2018 and were used to treat COVID-19 patients in several hospitals in the Wuhan region,” said Sunny Shan, CEO of AwakZone Medical.


Tags Israel China business Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The government is not doing enough to end violence in Arab sector By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy US elections: Ballots are paper bullets to the American people - opinion By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader There is no right to not be offended By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin Are we entering a new beginning for Israeli-Palestinian talks? – opinion By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 2,000-year-old gem seal depicting Greek god Apollo found under City of David
Seal with the image of Apollo.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by