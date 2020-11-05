Israeli medical device company announces new joint venture with China

Last month, Hospitech has also announced a new strategic distribution agreement with Medline Industries, Inc. to distribute its AG Cuffill device, a disposable manometer for airway cuff pressure management in the USA.

"We are looking forward to working together to ensure our products become the standard of care in treatment of ventilated patients in the Chinese healthcare system. At the same time, this new joint venture will enable Hospitech Respiration in Israel to focus on further developing its existing advanced solutions while introducing new innovative products in the airway management field,” Yoav Venkert added.