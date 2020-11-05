Israeli medical device company announces new joint venture with China

Israeli medical device company Hospitech Respiration will join with Chinese AwakeZone to develop the production of the AnapnoGuard, a medical device that reduces complications in ventilated patients. The joint venture establishes the Hospitech AwakeZone Medical company which will be a Chinese sales and manufacturing subsidiary and will include the opening of a manufacturing facility in China for the device that is currently in use in Israel, the US and China. The device is used with ventilators and provides airway cutoff management and evacuation of subglottic secretions, minimizing the risk of lung infection and injury to the trachea.
The "expansion is in response to the increasing demand we are seeing for our advanced airway management devices both in China and globally,” said Hospitech Respiration CEO Yoav Venkert. "The Chinese market is offering a great opportunity for Hospitech products with more that 5.5 million beds in total and about 165,000 intensive care beds for ventilated patients," Yoav went on to say."The establishment of the Hospitech AwakeZone Medical joint venture will provide easier access to the Chinese healthcare system, ensuring Hospitech’s AnapnoGuard device is used in hospitals across China to provide better care and outcome for patients and protection to medical staff.”The device is in use in the US, Israel and in various hospitals in China since 2017. Last March, the AnapnoGuard devices were deployed to hospitals in the Hubei region to help medical teams treat critically ill ventilated COVID-19 patients.
"We are looking forward to working together to ensure our products become the standard of care in treatment of ventilated patients in the Chinese healthcare system. At the same time, this new joint venture will enable Hospitech Respiration in Israel to focus on further developing its existing advanced solutions while introducing new innovative products in the airway management field,” Yoav Venkert added.
"We are looking forward to working together to ensure our products become the standard of care in treatment of ventilated patients in the Chinese healthcare system. At the same time, this new joint venture will enable Hospitech Respiration in Israel to focus on further developing its existing advanced solutions while introducing new innovative products in the airway management field,” Yoav Venkert added.
Last month, Hospitech has also announced a new strategic distribution agreement with Medline Industries, Inc. to distribute its AG Cuffill device, a disposable manometer for airway cuff pressure management in the USA.
"The systems are in in use in several leading hospital in China since 2018 and were used to treat COVID-19 patients in several hospitals in the Wuhan region,” said Sunny Shan, CEO of AwakZone Medical.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}