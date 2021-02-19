Israeli company MyBiotics signed a multi-year strategic collaboration with the pharmaceutical company Ferring's Rebiotixad to address bacterial vaginosis through the development of live microbiota-based therapeutics , the companies announced on Wednesday.

A bacterial vaginosis is a common vaginal infection among women who are at an age to procreate, and is linked to increased risk of miscarriage and complications to pregnancy and fertility.

As of today, bacterial vaginosis is treated with antibiotics, which can disrupt the vaginal microbiome, and it’s common for bacterial vaginosis to return following treatment. The aim of a microbiota-based treatment would be to reduce the need for antibiotic use and provide a long-term treatment solution.

But what are exactly microbiota?

They are various bacteria, viruses and other microscopic organisms that essentially colonize various parts of the body, of which the gut contains the largest and most diverse population. These microbiota are able to help coordinate the body's responses through a variety of means.

This collaboration is an important step forward in harnessing the power of the human microbiome in this area of women’s health and the companies, altogether, aim at leveraging world-leading microbiome technology expertise to bring new therapeutics to this patient community and help more people build families.

“We are proud to be undertaking this collaboration, as it is a critical step forward in meeting patient needs through the potential of the microbiome,” said Ken Blount, Chief Scientific Officer, Rebiotix and Vice President of Microbiome Research, Ferring Pharmaceuticals.

The multi-year agreement combines MyBiotics’ unique culturing, delivery and colonization technologies aimed at restoring microbiome equilibrium with Rebiotix’s expertise in developing clinical-stage live microbiota-based biotherapeutic products and Ferring’s therapeutic development and commercial expertise.

Blount continued, “This collaboration with MyBiotics not only harnesses our collective expertise in developing live microbiota-based biotherapeutic technologies, but also reaffirms Ferring’s deep commitment to building families worldwide through innovations in reproductive medicine and maternal health.”

“Today’s agreement is an important evolution of our long-standing relationship with Ferring in the field of microbiota-based therapies for the benefit of women's health, including reproduction and pregnancy,” said MyBiotics CEO, David Daboush. “We look forward to combining our innovative MyCrobe live bacteria culturing, delivery and colonization technology with the world-leading development experience of Rebiotix for the benefit of women.