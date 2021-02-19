The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli MyBiotics to collaborate with Ferring, Rebiotix on vaginal infection

The agreement builds on the existing collaboration between MyBiotics and Ferring in developing live microbiota-based therapeutics for women’s health

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 19, 2021 14:19
A woman is seen sitting in the hallway at Ashdod's Samson Assuta Hospital. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A woman is seen sitting in the hallway at Ashdod's Samson Assuta Hospital.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israeli company MyBiotics signed a multi-year strategic collaboration with the pharmaceutical company Ferring's Rebiotixad to address bacterial vaginosis through the development of live microbiota-based therapeutics, the companies announced on Wednesday. 
A bacterial vaginosis is a common vaginal infection among women who are at an age to procreate, and is linked to increased risk of miscarriage and complications to pregnancy and fertility. 
As of today, bacterial vaginosis is treated with antibiotics, which can disrupt the vaginal microbiome, and it’s common for bacterial vaginosis to return following treatment. The aim of a microbiota-based treatment would be to reduce the need for antibiotic use and provide a long-term treatment solution.
But what are exactly microbiota?
They are various bacteria, viruses and other microscopic organisms that essentially colonize various parts of the body, of which the gut contains the largest and most diverse population. These microbiota are able to help coordinate the body's responses through a variety of means.
This collaboration is an important step forward in harnessing the power of the human microbiome in this area of women’s health and the companies, altogether, aim at leveraging world-leading microbiome technology expertise to bring new therapeutics to this patient community and help more people build families. 
“We are proud to be undertaking this collaboration, as it is a critical step forward in meeting patient needs through the potential of the microbiome,” said Ken Blount, Chief Scientific Officer, Rebiotix and Vice President of Microbiome Research, Ferring Pharmaceuticals. 
The multi-year agreement combines MyBiotics’ unique culturing, delivery and colonization technologies aimed at restoring microbiome equilibrium with Rebiotix’s expertise in developing clinical-stage live microbiota-based biotherapeutic products and Ferring’s therapeutic development and commercial expertise. 
Blount continued, “This collaboration with MyBiotics not only harnesses our collective expertise in developing live microbiota-based biotherapeutic technologies, but also reaffirms Ferring’s deep commitment to building families worldwide through innovations in reproductive medicine and maternal health.”
“Today’s agreement is an important evolution of our long-standing relationship with Ferring in the field of microbiota-based therapies for the benefit of women's health, including reproduction and pregnancy,” said MyBiotics CEO, David Daboush. “We look forward to combining our innovative MyCrobe live bacteria culturing, delivery and colonization technology with the world-leading development experience of Rebiotix for the benefit of women.


Tags Israel women science Pharmaceuticals
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Welcome to UAE's ambassador to Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The real message Netanyahu should take from Biden's phone call

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Middle East muddles on

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Michaeli the only true opposition to Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Coronavirus: Masking the message of Purim - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
5

Pfizer CEO shares his family's tragic story during the Holocaust

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla lit the 7th nigh candle of Hanukkah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by