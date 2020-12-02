Israeli patient dies after contracting COVID-19 twice - report

An Israeli man appears to have died after having contracted coronavirus twice, Kan reported, making him the first in the country to do so. The 74-year-old coronavirus patient was admitted to the Rabin Medical Center in August and fully recovered, but showed signs of being reinfected before passing away at the Sheba Medical Center earlier this week, according to reports. The report indicated that the medical findings clearly pointed to a second case of COVID-19 infection, and not merely a case of "post-coronavirus," which may result in false symptoms. Medical teams are now looking into the possibility of the second infection being the result of a mutated gene of the virus. The other possibility is that the virus never left the patient's body, was never detected and the infection broke out again after remaining dormant for several months.In August, two European patients were reported to have been re-infected with the coronavirus, raising concerns about people's immunity to the virus as the world struggles to tame the pandemic.The cases, in Belgium and the Netherlands, followed a report by researchers in Hong Kong about a man there who had been re-infected with a different strain of the virus four-and-a-half months after being declared recovered - the first such re-infection to be documented.Some experts say it is likely that such cases are starting to emerge because of greater testing worldwide, rather than because the virus may be spreading differently.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Reuters contributed to this report.