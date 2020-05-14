Israeli schools to re-open in full on Sunday - if they want to

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved plans to re-open the education system in full beginning Sunday in cities with low rates of infection, gradually introducing back grades four through 10 to a full five-day-a-week schedule.

Classes will resume in accordance with the readiness of the local authorities, a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said, leaving parents once again uncertain if their children would have a framework on Sunday.

“The chance of opening on Sunday is nil,”said Shai Hajaj, head of the Merchavim Regional Council. “There is not enough equipment and at least three days of preparation are needed. You have to worry about cleaning the classrooms and facilities, you need to buy masks and hygiene kits… to check which teachers are high-risk and whether they can come back to work. In short, there is too much to do.”

For those schools that do return, the PMO’s office said it will include all institutions from birth to grade 12 that are not in restricted areas. In those areas, the morbidity rate will be re-assessed on June 1 to determine if they are ready to return to school.

At school, good hygiene will be strictly enforced, including regular hand washing and maintaining a distance of two meters between students. Younger students will wear masks in open spaces and during breaks and older children will wear them even while learning.

If coronavirus is detected at a school it will be closed and anyone who was near the patient will enter 14 days of isolation, in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines.

The decision comes in the aftermath of a last-minute decision earlier this month to open schools for children in first through third grade. Many local authorities rebelled and refused to open schools on such short notice. At the same time, other municipalities in areas where there has been slim to no infection have been pushing to operate their educational institutions in full immediately.