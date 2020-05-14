Israeli schools to re-open in full on Sunday - if they want to

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved plans to re-open the education system in full beginning Sunday in cities with low rates of infection, gradually introducing back grades four through 10 to a full five-day-a-week schedule.
Classes will resume in accordance with the readiness of the local authorities, a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said, leaving parents once again uncertain if their children would have a framework on Sunday.
“The chance of opening on Sunday is nil,”said Shai Hajaj, head of the Merchavim Regional Council. “There is not enough equipment and at least three days of preparation are needed. You have to worry about cleaning the classrooms and facilities, you need to buy masks and hygiene kits… to check which teachers are high-risk and whether they can come back to work. In short, there is too much to do.”
For those schools that do return, the PMO’s office said it will include all institutions from birth to grade 12 that are not in restricted areas. In those areas, the morbidity rate will be re-assessed on June 1 to determine if they are ready to return to school.
At school, good hygiene will be strictly enforced, including regular hand washing and maintaining a distance of two meters between students. Younger students will wear masks in open spaces and during breaks and older children will wear them even while learning.
If coronavirus is detected at a school it will be closed and anyone who was near the patient will enter 14 days of isolation, in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines.
The decision comes in the aftermath of a last-minute decision earlier this month to open schools for children in first through third grade. Many local authorities rebelled and refused to open schools on such short notice. At the same time, other municipalities in areas where there has been slim to no infection have been pushing to operate their educational institutions in full immediately.
On the other hand, Israel Railways will not begin running trains on Sunday and will have to wait until June 1. The announcement came a day after the public became once again misled, this time from a spat between the Transportation and Health ministries.
On Wednesday, the Transportation Ministry announced that limited intercity service would begin on Sunday, after having shut down in March to help slow the spread of the novel virus. However, a few hours later, Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov corrected the announcement and said that the move had not actually received final authorization from his ministry. Rather, he said, the Health Ministry had only approved the framework for resuming services, not the timing.
Bar Siman Tov apologized for the misunderstanding, but said the country was “still not at the stage where we can allow gatherings in such great numbers and crowding.”
Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich tweeted copies of two letters he had received, one from Bar Siman Tov and the other from Bar Siman Tov’s deputy, Itamar Grotto. The second letter, he claimed, provided authorization to restart train services. Nonetheless, the Health Ministry's decision was not reversed.
On Wednesday, Israel’s beaches are expected to open, Interior Minister Arye Deri said Thursday, asking local authorities to prepare the beaches in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines over the next few days.