Israeli start-up to deploy diagnostic blood testing technology in NSW

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Israel-based rapid diagnostic solutions start-up PixCell Medical announced that New Southern Wales' NSW Health Pathology will be using its HemoScreen™ hematology analyzer for Complete Blood Count (CBC) testing the pathology service's laboratories.PixCell has been working with NSW Health Pathology over the course of the last year to develop the HemoScreen and will move towards implementing the point of care solution within facilities around the country."We recognize the need to simplify real-time blood testing and are proud to work with NSW Health Pathology to increase accessibility to POC diagnostics," said CEO and co-founder of PixCell Medical Avishay Bransky, Ph.D. "HemoScreen™ delivers accurate readings of 20 standard blood count parameters, which are routinely used to check the overall health status of a patient.""The CBC has recently found valid to monitor the severity of COVID-19 and the progression of the disease," he explained.The device allows blood testing, with electronic delivery of the results, allowing for more streamlined approaches to diagnostic testing while still providing accurate results.The HemoScreen devices provide full 5-part CBC screenings and have the ability to flag abnormal readings or results. The devices can also deliver results to patients electronically, allowing for more streamlined approaches to diagnostic testing while still providing patients with accurate results.HemoScreen will be made available in Denmark and Sweden, as well as Australia within the coming months.