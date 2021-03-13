The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli startup develops "artificial brainwaves" to treat strokes

The new treatment utilizes "artificial brainwaves" through a wearable device that according to clinical trials, resulted in 77% of subjects recovering faster from strokes.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 13, 2021 19:19
BrainQ's artificial intelligence stroke therapy. (photo credit: Courtesy)
BrainQ's artificial intelligence stroke therapy.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
BrainQ, an Israeli startup in the field of medical technology, has developed a new innovative therapeutic platform for treating victims of strokes, as highlighted in a press release from the company on Thursday.
The new treatment utilizes "artificial brainwaves" through a wearable device that according to clinical trials, resulted in 77% of subjects recovering faster from strokes if compared to those not using the treatment. The "artificial brainwaves" are delivered via electromagnetic radiation, which stimulates the nervous system to regrow and heal itself. In using this method, BrainQ was able to imitate the processes of neural network synchronization. 
In a study conducted by the company, using a double-blind randomized controlled trial, it was found that after eight weeks of treatment, 77% of test subjects receiving BrainQ's therapy had scores of 1 or 0 on the modified rankin scale, which indicates that either no symptoms or minor symptoms resulted from the trial, along with no significant disability.
The results of the study is expected to be presented at the International Stroke Conference in late March. 
“These pilot results are striking, as BrainQ’s therapy suggests a beneficial effect in the subacute phase”, said Dr. Jeffrey Saver, Director of the UCLA Comprehensive Stroke and Vascular Neurology Program, and a lead Principal Investigator for BrainQ’s upcoming Pivotal Trial. 
“The current leading interventions for stroke are effective only in the few hours post-stroke and applicable to less than 5-10% of patients. This technology may have the ability to extend the time period in which corrective therapy can be delivered from hours to days and even weeks, and be applicable to a much larger patient population. With 800,000 strokes each year in the US alone, this therapy has the potential to greatly advance stroke care. I’m eager to see the next phase of clinical trials,” he added. 
“These promising results indicate that we’re on the path to bringing hope to ischemic stroke patients with limited options after acute care ends with our novel technology,” said Yotam Drechsler, CEO and Co-founder of BrainQ.
"As we’re approaching a pivotal study with US sites, our goal is to bring our therapy to market and become the leading home-based neuro-therapeutics solution.”


Tags health technology Stroke
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel in danger by a lack of budget

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel Elections: Netanyahu is sounding the alarm once again

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's anti-Iran campaign is Israel's greatest failure - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT

My Word: Herbert Haberberg’s story and Jewish history

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Israel Elections: Voters are weary, not stupid - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by