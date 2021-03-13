Israeli startup develops "artificial brainwaves" to treat strokes

The new treatment utilizes "artificial brainwaves" through a wearable device that according to clinical trials, resulted in 77% of subjects recovering faster from strokes if compared to those not using the treatment. The "artificial brainwaves" are delivered via electromagnetic radiation, which stimulates the nervous system to regrow and heal itself. In using this method, BrainQ was able to imitate the processes of neural network synchronization.

In a study conducted by the company, using a double-blind randomized controlled trial, it was found that after eight weeks of treatment, 77% of test subjects receiving BrainQ's therapy had scores of 1 or 0 on the modified rankin scale, which indicates that either no symptoms or minor symptoms resulted from the trial, along with no significant disability.

The results of the study is expected to be presented at the International Stroke Conference in late March.

“These pilot results are striking, as BrainQ’s therapy suggests a beneficial effect in the subacute phase”, said Dr. Jeffrey Saver, Director of the UCLA Comprehensive Stroke and Vascular Neurology Program, and a lead Principal Investigator for BrainQ’s upcoming Pivotal Trial.

“The current leading interventions for stroke are effective only in the few hours post-stroke and applicable to less than 5-10% of patients. This technology may have the ability to extend the time period in which corrective therapy can be delivered from hours to days and even weeks, and be applicable to a much larger patient population. With 800,000 strokes each year in the US alone, this therapy has the potential to greatly advance stroke care. I’m eager to see the next phase of clinical trials,” he added.

"These promising results indicate that we're on the path to bringing hope to ischemic stroke patients with limited options after acute care ends with our novel technology," said Yotam Drechsler, CEO and Co-founder of BrainQ."As we're approaching a pivotal study with US sites, our goal is to bring our therapy to market and become the leading home-based neuro-therapeutics solution."