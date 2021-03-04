An Israeli startup placed handwashing hygiene stations in the Indian cities of Bangalore and Podochary in order to encourage local residents, children and adults, to wash their hands properly and effectively to reduce morbidity from infectious diseases

The stations, developed by Israel Development, were self-funded by the startup Soapy Care and were placed in Indian remote rural areas that suffer from high mortality rate of children due to intestinal diseases that spread mainly due to unclean hands.

"The model we have adopted for permanent donation to the global community allows the project to exist over time because it is not dependent on donations and our customers are partners in reducing the morbidity of children and adults worldwide," said Max Simnovsky, CEO of Soapy Care, adding that the company had "many more facilities that have already been relocated to India."

The facilities are examining, thanks to an artificial intelligence technology, if the rinsing was performed in an effective way that cleans the hands of any bacteria and viruses, giving an immediate feedback via a smart screen, enabling the user to learn how to wash properly his hands, including the wrists and the back side of them, frequently neglected.

Moreover, during rinsing, the device is measuring the body temperature so that any risk of coronavirus symptoms can be identified.

The facilities are very economical in both water and soap, as well as electricity, an important factor for a country such as India.

The development has won international awards for its groundbreaking approach of solving a global problem.

