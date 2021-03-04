The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli startup offers India smart hygiene devices to prevent children illness

The stations were placed in Indian remote rural areas that suffer from high mortality rate of children due to intestinal diseases that spread mainly due to unclean hands

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 4, 2021 13:53
A flood-affected girl eats her food inside a school, which has been converted into a temporary relief camp, in Kochi in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 20, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/SIVARAM V)
A flood-affected girl eats her food inside a school, which has been converted into a temporary relief camp, in Kochi in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 20, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SIVARAM V)
An Israeli startup placed handwashing hygiene stations in the Indian cities of Bangalore and Podochary in order to encourage local residents, children and adults, to wash their hands properly and effectively to reduce morbidity from infectious diseases.
The stations, developed by Israel Development, were self-funded by the startup Soapy Care and were placed in Indian remote rural areas that suffer from high mortality rate of children due to intestinal diseases that spread mainly due to unclean hands.
"The model we have adopted for permanent donation to the global community allows the project to exist over time because it is not dependent on donations and our customers are partners in reducing the morbidity of children and adults worldwide," said Max Simnovsky, CEO of Soapy Care, adding that the company had "many more facilities that have already been relocated to India."
The facilities are examining, thanks to an artificial intelligence technology,  if the rinsing was performed in an effective way that cleans the hands of any bacteria and viruses, giving an immediate feedback via a smart screen, enabling the user to learn how to wash properly his hands, including the wrists and the back side of them, frequently neglected.
Moreover, during rinsing, the device is measuring the body temperature so that any risk of coronavirus symptoms can be identified.
The facilities are very economical in both water and soap, as well as electricity, an important factor for a country such as India. 
The development has won international awards for its groundbreaking approach of solving a global problem.


Tags Israel startup india illness hand sanitizer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

UTJ must apologize for deplorable attack ad on Reform Jews

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin

Israelis, Palestinians need a reset in relations - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Efraim Inbar

Is Israel on collision course with Biden administration? - opinion

 By EFRAIM INBAR
Bernard-Henri Lévy

How Turkey's Erdogan conned ‘The New York Times’ - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY, THOMAS S. KAPLAN
Emily Schrader

Our government cares only about its own power - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Coronavirus: Can a vaccinated person still spread COVID?

PEOPLE WAIT to receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections outside a mobile Magen David Station at the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, on Monday.
3

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
4

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017
5

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by