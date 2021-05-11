The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israel issues mental first aid guidelines to prevent PTSD after rockets

The mental first aid guidelines include four main rules: Focus, Encouragement, Question and Construction.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 11, 2021 05:43
PEOPLE TAKE cover as they hear sirens warning of incoming rockets from Gaza, in Ashkelon on May 5. (photo credit: REUTERS)
PEOPLE TAKE cover as they hear sirens warning of incoming rockets from Gaza, in Ashkelon on May 5.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israel's Health Ministry issued guidelines on how to calm down after a rocket alert in order to prevent people from developing Post-Traumatic Stress Syndrome as Israel was under attack on Monday after hundreds of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into the country following a week of violence. 
The mental first aid guidelines include four main rules: Focus, Encouragement, Question and Construction.
Focus: You need to focus on the person in front of you
In times of distress, a feeling of loneliness arises. 
Therefore, you are encouraged to make a commitment to the distressed individual by telling them "You are not alone, I am here with you."
 
Encouragement: Encouragement for effective action
Ask and encourage the distressed individual to perform effective and simple actions. Indeed, a feeling helplessness is a factor known for increasing levels of distress after traumatic incidents. 
It is advisable to encourage those who look distressed to perform simple actions such as contacting relatives, collecting phone numbers of the people around you, preparing and eating food, or even attempt to care for another distressed individual.
Question: Ask simple questions that will allow the distressed individual to think and make analytical decisions. 
Discussing emotional distress in such a situation should be avoided as emotional flooding can be known to increase distress. 
Instead, it is preferable to ask them simple questions about the event, such as:
- How long have you been here?
- Where do you need to go?
- Did you arrive here alone?
Construction: Help the distressed individual recreate the traumatic sequence of the events.
People in distress often suffer from confusion and can sometimes have difficulty speaking. They sometimes do not remember what happened that caused them to go into a mental state of distress.
It is advised to try describing for them the sequence of events that took place to reorient their thoughts and then reduce their overall levels of confusion. 
It is important to stress that the threatening or traumtaic event is over and that the person is no longer in danger. 


Tags Israel Jerusalem Rocket Attack rocket attack on israel Health Ministry Rocket Alert
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Ethiopian aliyah to Israel: Commemoration, discrimination - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

When did a left-wing government become a danger? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MK Sharren Haskel (Likud)

HRW exploits human tragedy to further its political agenda - opinion

 By SHARREN HASKEL

Seeing the news in Israel from the outside - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN
Jenny Aharon New

Why Human Rights Watch's apartheid accusation is incorrect - opinion

 By JENNY AHARON

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

Temple Mount violence: Netanyahu says Israel protects right to worship

Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021.
3

Chinese rocket Long March 5B crashes near Maldives

Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang
4

Massive fire breaks out near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant - Watch

Fire at shipyard in Bushehr, Iran, July 15, 2020
5

Who won? WATCH dance-off between Israeli and Egyptian soldiers on border

ONE OF many identical Egyptian border outposts positioned at regular intervals along the fence.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by