Israel’s latest coronavirus peak: 5,523 patients in a single day

Israel screened more than 57,000 people on Tuesday; almost one in 10 tested positive.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 13:41
A beggar sits and asks for money amid the coronavirus crisis, Jerusalem, 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A beggar sits and asks for money amid the coronavirus crisis, Jerusalem, 2020
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Two days before the country prepares for lockdown, Israel hit another coronavirus peak: 5,523 new patients diagnosed in a single day. The Health Ministry called on hospitals to open additional coronavirus wards if they reach 80% capacity in their existing units.
The infection rate on Wednesday stood at close to 10%, meaning that almost one in every 10 people who was tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours tested positive. It is an even more striking number, when one considers that on Tuesday, Israel tested more people in one day than ever before: 57,165.
According to a report by the National Security Council, which also came out on Wednesday, the most significant increase in cases is among youth aged 14-19, likely a result of schools resuming on September 1.
The government decided to close schools a day earlier than planned this week because of the increase in infection.
There was a total of 535 people in serious condition, including 138 who were intubated. The death toll rose as well, reaching 1,147.
About 1% to 2% of cases become serious, so there could be over a hundred more such cases among yesterday's numbers.
The Health Ministry has asked hospitals to prepare to treat these new ill patients by opening up new coronavirus wards when their existing ones start to fill up. However, the government has not offered any funding to some of the hospitals who will need to carry out this task.
“The government hospitals have an order to set up a ward and there is a budget there,” Prof. Ofer Merin, Director General of Shaare Zedek Medical Center said in a meeting of the Knesset State Audit Committee on Wednesday. “On the other hand, the private hospitals in Jerusalem, where there is high morbidity, are in financial difficulties – and when there is no money, it does not work.”
He said he was at the point of potentially laying off staff or not being able to pay suppliers.
“The state loses billions of shekels from the quarantine, but there is no money for the coronavirus department,” he said.

ACROSS THE country, hospitals are reporting overcrowding and are raising red flags that the high morbidity rate cannot go on much longer. Rambam Medical Center in the northern part of the country was forced to transfer 25 coronavirus patients to Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer on Wednesday.
And, at the same time, many are questioning whether a closure like the one expected to start Friday at 2 p.m. will even be effective.
“The closure is really not an effective solution,” said Prof. Zeev Rotstein, head of Hadassah Medical Center on Wednesday. He was also speaking at the audit committee meeting. “We close up the healthy and sick together,” which could cause even greater outbreaks.
Others argued that the closure would wreak havoc on people’s mental health.
The Union of Public Health Physicians called on the Knesset not to approve the restriction on traveling more than 500 meters from one’s home. They argued that such a directive causes physical and mental damage to the public.
“Health is a state of physical, mental and social well-being and not just the absence of disease,” the union argued. “The battle against coronavirus is complex and requires balance.”
They also argued that with all of the exceptions to the restriction it will be near impossible for the police to enforce them.
Finally, the Health Ministry released numbers at the Knesset that showed an increase in the number of people who committed suicide between January and September 2020 in comparison to the two years prior. This year, some 207 – though this is not an exact figure – were brought to the Institute of Forensic Medicine on suspicion of suicide, versus 191 in 2019 and 196 in 2018.
However, the data also showed a decrease in the number of people who were referred to emergency rooms following a suicide attempt this year versus in the two years prior.
“I have no doubt that the coronavirus crisis is causing mental distress on the citizens of Israel,” said MK Tzachi Hanegbi, who was providing the information to Yesh Atid MK Orna Barbivai on Wednesday. Hangebi was filling in for Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, who is in isolation.


Tags Health Ministry Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Cases
