Israel's SodaStream joins the fight against Coronavirus

SodaStream, an Israel-based company best known for manufacturing a seltzer making device, has recently started working with Hadassah Hospital to develop a non-invasive breathing aid, according to From the Grapevine. The Stream02 is a nasal breathing therapy machine and may help alleviate mild to moderate symptoms of coronavirus and help patients avoid invasive ventilation. Dr. Akiva Nachshon, who works in Hadassah's intensive care unit, explained that the partnership was formed after they realized that there was an “acute shortage of non-invasive respiratory aids” and a “desire from the industry to help in dealing with this crisis."On the same day that Nachshon spoke with the SodaStream research and development department, a sketch of the prototype was prepared. The project progressed quickly, and Health Ministry officials have already approved a clinical trial involving 40 patients at the hospital.Avi Cohen, head of R&D at SodaStream, explained that the main advantage of Stream02 is SodaStream’s ability to replicate the device in bulk and supply patients around the world.