Israel’s Super-Pharm launching home COVID testing in coming days

Rapid home tests approved by the Health Ministry will be available in the Super-Pharm ’s 260 nationwide branches.

Although the pharmacy did not name a brand, a source that has been at the forefront bringing home testing to Israel told The Jerusalem Post it will be a SD Biosensor COVID-19 Ag Home Test. A spokesperson for the pharmacy chain would not confirm.

The home tests, which are gradually appearing on pharmacy shelves this week, will cost NIS 76.90.

On Monday, Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash spoke about home testing during a briefing, stressing that they “are for personal use only.”

“If you want to visit your grandparents and you want to make sure that you do not put them at risk, you can get a test from a pharmacy, test yourself and then go to visit,” Ash said. “This test does not replace the PCR [coronavirus] test.”

He said that anyone who uses a home test and receives a positive result is required to enter isolation and then take a PCR test, too. Moreover, he added, only a PCR can let an individual out of isolation.

At the same time, the director-general said that Israel is working on establishing a fully operative rapid antigen testing system by August 8, which would enable people who are unvaccinated to test and enter an event in which a Green Pass is required.

The rapid tests, which he said are likely to cost a few dozen shekels, will be paid for by the people who require them. Recall, children under 12, who cannot be vaccinated, do not require a negative test result to enter a Green Pass establishment.

Finally, Super-Pharm also said it will also launch coronavirus tests at 14 select branches for people flying abroad beginning on Tuesday. These will be PCR tests. The results are expected to be delivered within 24 hours to a customer’s personal email.

These PCR tests will cost NIS 119.