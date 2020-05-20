Israel’s youngest coronavirus death: 33-year-old Avishalom Rosilio

Rosilio had been in the hospital for more than a month and in a coronavirus coma and mechanically ventilated for many weeks. Although at one point he regained consciousness, the medical center his condition quickly deteriorated. On Wednesday morning, he was pronounced dead, leaving behind a wife and baby.

“With great sorrow and grief, I announce the timely passing of my dear husband, my heart, Avshalom Israel Rosilio,” his wife, Lihi, wrote on her Facebook page Wednesday morning. “He fought like a lion, but life is sometimes stronger than we are.”

Rosilio is the country’s youngest victim.

Rosilio was immunocompromised, having suffered from leukemia, for which he was also treated at Emek. His wife also is a cancer survivor of Hodgkin's lymphoma. They met while undergoing treatment.

Lihi also had coronavirus, but she recovered.





The number of coronavirus patient in Israel dropped below 3,000 on Tuesday night. There are currently 2,946 active cases of the virus in the country, including 38 patients who were intubated. At last count, 278 people had died.

After days of complacency and Israeli’s celebrating the country’s low number of active cases and deaths, Emek Medical Center in northeastern Israel announced the death of Avshalom Rosilio, 33.