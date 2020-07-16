The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Jason Alexander to host Israel Cancer Research Fund August 5 virtual gala

Titled 'Ribbons of Hope,' the gala will be hosted by American actor and comedian Jason Alexander.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 16, 2020 17:36
Jason Alexander (photo credit: ISRAEL CANCER RESEARCH FUND)
Jason Alexander
(photo credit: ISRAEL CANCER RESEARCH FUND)
The Israel Cancer Research Fund (ICRF) will host a star-studded virtual gala on August 5 to support efforts to fund Israel's leading cancer researchers.
Titled Ribbons of Hope, the gala will be hosted by American actor and comedian Jason Alexander, famous for his iconic role as George Costsanza in the TV series Seinfeld.
“They say laughter is the best medicine. But you know who says that? Comedians,” Alexander said in a statement. “The best medicine is actually the product of brilliant cancer researchers working diligently and tirelessly in labs in Israel and across the world. That’s why I am so honored to contribute in some small way to this important cause.”
Alexander has a history of promoting Israeli medical research. In October 2018, he hosted a gala in Los Angeles in honor of Sheba Medical Center.
Other noted individuals attending the gala are famous longtime NBC broadcaster Tom Brokaw, Israeli Nobel laureate Prof. Aaron Ciechanover, musician Benji Pasek, actress Bonnie Hunt and Canadian actor Eugene Levy, among others.
The gala combines comedy and song, and will also see special presentations from cancer survivors, such as Brokaw, and Israeli scientists, such as Ciechanover, who was one of the co-recipients of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the groundbreaking research on the Ubiquitin System, the body's method for removing proteins that have been damaged.
Topping out at 50 minutes in length, gala viewers can make online donations and, starting on the last week of July, place bids on online auctions in the gala site.
The program will conclude with the presentation of the ICRF’s Tower of Hope Humanitarian Award to Alexander, in recognition of his generous support of cancer research in Israel.
“This gala represents a unique opportunity to tell the story of Israel’s truly world-class research to a national audience in an entertaining, informative and engaging fashion,” ICRF president Rob Densen explained.
“We have an all-star lineup of scientists, journalists and entertainers, reflecting the strong appeal of the cause – ridding the world of the scourge that is cancer. We are truly humbled by all of the incredible people who have generously volunteered their time and talent in support of cancer research. We hope to inspire hope for cancer patients and their families worldwide and, for the benefit of all humankind, generate critical dollars in support of Israel’s brilliant cancer research.”
“This gala is critical,” ICRF national executive director Dr. Mark Israel said.
“We are currently funding more than 70 different cancer research projects. But these are perilous times. The coronavirus continues to loom large in all our lives. It threatens not just our collective sense of well-being but, going forward, ICRF’s ability to fund world-class, life-saving cancer research. We will beat back the scourge that is COVID-19. In the meantime, we cannot allow it – for our sake, our children’s sake, and our grandchildren’s sake – to steal the future of Israeli cancer research.”
The gala is free to attend, but viewers need to register in advance. For more information or to register for the gala, please visit Icrfgala@icrfonline.org.


