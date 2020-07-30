The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Jewish rapper Doja Cat details her brush with COVID-19

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
JULY 30, 2020 08:44
2019 BET Awards – Arrivals - Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 23, 2019 - Doja Cat. (photo credit: MONICA ALMEIDA/REUTERS)
Jewish-American singer and rapper Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, also known by her stage name Doja Cat, detailed her brush with COVID-19 through a series of tweets on Wednesday, explaining to her fans some symptoms she encountered while battling the novel disease.

While the rapper said that she experienced a fever, taste loss and body pains, she did not report any respiratory issues.
She said notably that she "couldn't taste bacon" specifically and that her "legs hurt." Loss of taste and leg pains have been widely recorded as being symptoms of the novel virus.

With regard to her fever, Dlamini stated that it lasted about two days.

While her run in with COVID-19 was no laughing matter, she notes that she is not "scared" of the virus and "never was," saying "that's why [she] got it in the first place" - alluding to the need for shelter-in-place orders, social distancing and a proper attitude towards public safety.

One person in the United States died about every minute from COVID-19 on Wednesday as the national death toll surpassed 150,000, the highest in the world.
The United States recorded 1,461 new deaths on Wednesday, the highest one-day increase since 1,484 on May 27, according to a Reuters tally.
US coronavirus deaths are rising at their fastest rate in two months and have increased by 10,000 in the past 11 days.
Nationally, COVID-19 deaths have risen for three weeks in a row while the number of new cases week-over-week recently fell for the first time since June.
Of the 20 countries with the biggest outbreaks, the United States ranks sixth for deaths per capita, at 45 fatalities per 100,000 people. It is exceeded by the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Peru and Chile.
More than 17.05 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 666,411​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
Reuters contributed to this report.


