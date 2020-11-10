Kleos Space fully funded to launch and develop next 2 satellite clusters

Kleos Space, a space provider of engineering and technology development services, said it has received commitments to raise $19 million via a placement of approximately 26,388,889 new ordinary fully paid CDIs (financial placement).

“We welcome and are delighted to be supported by both existing and new high-quality institutional investors who have recognized the Kleos vision and potential," Kleos CEO Andrew Bowyer declared. "Strong participation and demand are a clear endorsement of that opportunity."

Kleos Space aims to guard borders, protect assets and save lives by delivering global activity-based intelligence and geolocation as a service. The Scouting Mission, successfully launched on November 7, will deliver targeted daily services with the full constellation delivering near-real-time global observation.

"Following the successful launch of the Kleos Scouting Mission satellites on November 7, we are now well financed to execute the launch of the second cluster of satellites, Polar Vigilance Mission in mid 2021, and to develop our third cluster of satellites targeted to be in orbit before the end of 2021,” continued Bowyer.

After the deployment, the commissioning phase has started. The operations team have successfully made contact with all four satellites. The Kleos' Scouting Mission satellites' in-orbit commissioning phase now started to prepare the satellites to collect data over crucial areas of interest such as Strait of Hormuz, South China Sea, East and West Africa, Southern Sea of Japan, and the northern Australian coast.

The second mission will be named Polar Vigilance Mission, and is a cluster of four satellites that will enhance the company’s geolocation data delivered by the Kleos Scouting Mission.