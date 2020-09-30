Less hospitalization for COVID-19 patients may show worse quality of care

Information given to Israel’s National Security Council shows a dramatic reduction in the number of days those who died from coronavirus spent in hospitals. Among other possibilities, this could indicate a reduced quality of care, Israeli media reported.The time spent in hospitalization by those who died of coronavirus plummeted from an average of 15 days to an average of 11 over the course of the past few weeks. This could be the result of overcrowded hospitals being unable to treat patients with the same quality of care. The Health Ministry reported 4,953 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday with a new total of 239,806 infected. Among the sick are some 810 patients who are in serious condition, including 205 who are intubated. The death toll stands at 1,547. The coronavirus cabinet is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss steps to ease the coronavirus lockdown restrictions among other topics, according to Ynet. This is despite despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s prediction on Tuesday that the lockdown will last at least a month.“I want to be honest - it will not be less than a month. It may take much longer,” Netanyahu said on Tuesday. At the meeting, coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu is expected to present his criteria for easing restrictions. The parameters that would allow the easing of some lockdown restrictions are expected to be 2,000 or less new infections per day, an infection rate of 0.8 or less and 300 serious patients.One third of those infected with coronavirus in the country are from the ultra-Orthodox population, according to Ynet. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Heath Ministry director general Chezy Levy briefed ultra-Orthodox press on Wednesday saying that 34% of coronavirus patients in Israel are ultra-Orthodox and that 28% of ultra-Orthodox people tested for coronavirus are positive, a number much higher than the proportion of those tested in the general population who are found positive for the virus.Levy expressed concern for the upcoming Sukkot holiday, saying that the holiday poses “potential for big events with repercussions on infections.”Levy said that there is an enormous spike in infections at yeshivas and that the capsule method of learning there was not effective. The director-general added that the return of students to yeshivas could cause an increase in infections, but did not rule out the possibility that it would be allowed. Transportation Minister Miri Regev is the newest member of the coronavirus cabinet, and she directed that more buses be added to bus lines to prevent crowding and reduce the potential for infections.
Maayan Hoffman contributed to this report.
