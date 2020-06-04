Life after lockdown: Are we emotionally prepared?

Perhaps my early years as a boy scout taught me one thing that I have never forgotten. Be prepared. Well, as we climb out of our COVID-19 lockdown caves, I have begun to ask myself, are people prepared?Below, I try to address some of the psychological challenges that Israelis are confronting as our leaders ease restrictions. 1. Getting too comfortable in the lockdown environment. Even though this may seem counterintuitive, I have actually heard some people say that they are beginning to feel very comfortable staying at home. These individuals are acclimated to the belief that staying at home keeps them safe as they struggle to try to figure out when will it be the right time to leave their homes.My advice to anyone struggling with this decision is to talk to others who may be able to give you a realistic take on your concerns and worries. Do not let fear drive your decision. Instead, stay informed about government policies to keep you safe, and do not forget to use some old-fashioned common sense.2. The world as we knew it has changed. There are going to be many changes for Israelis. Here are a few examples.“I went for my first haircut last week. My stylist wore a mask and plastic gloves. She assured me that she sterilized all of her equipment. I felt as if I was in a medical clinic rather than in the shop of a hairstylist.”“I have always greeted my good friends with a handshake and a hug. It is something that I love about the warm and friendly Israeli culture. However, people do not even shake hands anymore; they bow or bump elbows.”Will people working at home be returning to their company offices anytime soon?Planning a wedding, a vacation, going to a movie and countless other activities are not going to be the same in the current time.3. Hold on to some positive changes. During the lockdown time, many people began meditating, or started an exercise routine, and will continue to enjoy these activities. Others began to read more or take online courses.One person I know told me that he had always gone to the earliest minyan at his shul, which was at 6 a.m. However, he realized that he did not need to get up so early to pray and did not plan to continue the 6 a.m. minyan in the future. For him, this was a discovery.
People report that many positive changes happened during the lockdown period. My advice is to hold on to these new discoveries.4. Do not forget the important lessons we learned. Some people I speak to are going to try to spend more time with family members and friends, admitting that work and career have often overshadowed this important social need. Many people have expressed the feeling of humility and gratitude for all that they have.5. Many small businesses are facing economic disaster. I spoke to a client this morning about her anxiety that the travel industry company that she works for may never fully recover. On unpaid leave like many Israelis, she is uncertain that her job will come back.Many small business owners are going through the same thing. Deep in debt, they may have to declare bankruptcy and close their businesses.I am deeply concerned for people and families who are suffering economically and have no idea how they will dig themselves out of the hole. Many have already fallen into depression or are suffering from severe anxiety and/or domestic violence. Others are turning to drinking alcohol, overeating, smoking pot or other addictive behaviors.My advice: get help from friends, coaches, a rabbi, trusted family member or therapist. If necessary, consult with your community’s social service system and see how it can help.When people get depressed, they cannot see any signs of hope. People can survive, and there will be light at the end of tunnel.6. Do not confuse normal fear with psychiatric illness. One of my clients described her daughter as agoraphobic because of her fear about going to the mall again.I listened attentively and empathetically but explained to this mother that there is a difference between fear of leaving the house during the easing of restrictions and agoraphobia. I noted that agoraphobia is a condition where people are afraid of open spaces, fearing they will have panic attacks. People who are afraid to leave their houses during this pandemic even as restrictions ease are not afraid of having panic attacks. Instead, they are scared they will get the virus.7. Do not let your guard down just yet. While many Israelis are careful to follow the guidelines to wear a mask and keep distance in public places, too many are not doing so. The guidelines and current restrictions need to be adhered to assure public safety for everyone.THE BOTTOM LINE is that it takes time to adjust to new “normal” behavior. No one goes from zero to 100 in one day. It is a gradual process.The good thing is that Israelis are a very resilient people, having coped with so many external threats.In times like these, human connections and smiles are essential as we try to heal and develop more confidence in the post-lockdown world. We may have to be a little more patient to get back to those hugs and kisses.Stay healthy.
The writer is a marital, child and adult cognitive-behavioral psychotherapist with offices in Jerusalem and Ra’anana. www.facebook.com/drmikegropper, drmikegropper@gmail.com
