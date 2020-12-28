Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak Magen David Adom (MDA) teams have sampled more than 3,300,000 people in the fight against the coronavirus. Last week alone MDA sampled 164,066 people.MDA has worked in conjunction with the Health Ministry, HMOs and the Home Front Command since the beginning of the outbreak in February 2020. Over 10,000 samples were taken in private citizen's homes and over 100,000 samples were taken via the drive-through testing facilities. MDA's emergency call centers have received 16,000 calls a day just this week, an increase of about 270% calls compared to a regular day.So far MDA has taken more than 3,300,000 of samples and continues to collect plasma from those who have recovered from the coronavirus for the treatment of patients and the production of a passive vaccine. This has all been done while MDA was also working as one of Israel's ambulance services.
