The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Meet the company disinfecting Israel's public transportation

Auto-Cool’s advanced ADS3000 system disinfects the coronavirus in air conditioning ducts from the interior of the vehicle.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 17, 2021 14:17
Metro Kav taxis (photo credit: Courtesy)
Metro Kav taxis
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Public transportation company Metro Kav and Auto-Cool air conditioning systems will collaborate to minimize the exposure of COVID-19 among passengers.
The company will install the unique disinfection system in 60 of its vehicles that operate in Tel Aviv, Bat Yam, Holon and Rishon Lezion.
Auto-Cool’s advanced ADS3000 system disinfects the coronavirus in air conditioning ducts from the interior of the vehicle. It can be controlled remotely or through custom integration with the vehicle fleet management system.
Metro Kav CEO Ilan Zikri said the company is "committed to the regular movement of the lines we operate for our passengers," and that as it is very probable that "we will all have to learn to live with the coronavirus for some time to come,” a solution was required to keep the vehicles working.
“We examined a large number of advanced technologies over the past year," he continued, and “the ADS3000 technology stood out because it stands by its promise to disinfect air conditioning ducts that are known to be prone to viruses and bacteria, in addition to actively disinfecting the vehicle itself actively in just a few minutes.”
How does this disinfection system work? In two steps:
- First, the interior of the vehicle is disinfected by spraying water droplets mixed with disinfectant to neutralize viruses and bacteria, including COVID-19, while operating the air conditioning system.
 
- Second, the disinfection process is completed by disinfecting the air ducts. This phase is unique and available only using Auto-Cool's active disinfection system. No other disinfection system currently on the market has this ability.
 
“Our goal is to make this timely system accessible around the world to facilitate its adoption in all modes of transportation, and warmly welcome Metro Kav to our family of customers,” said Ziv Farber, CEO of Auto-Cool.
 
“The cost of the system and its maintenance are minor compared to the assurance provided to both the operators of the lines and the traveling public,” he added.
 
“External certified laboratory tests conducted by Bactochem confirm 100% efficiency in disinfection, so the barrier to travel by public transport can now be lifted and can breathe a sigh of relief."


Tags Tel Aviv transportation taxi service in Israel Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The cleansing snow comes to Jerusalem at the perfect time

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Daily Blood Libel: Jews won’t vaccinate Palestinians – NOT! - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why are Jewish groups fighting the IHRA antisemitism definition? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Walter Bingham

Israel Elections: Lack of Anglo representation is an insult - opinion

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Why did Trump's lawyer, David Schoen, keep putting his hand on his head?

Trump's impeachment lawyer David Schoen covering his hand with his head before drinking water
4

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by