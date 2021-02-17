Meet the company disinfecting Israel's public transportation

Public transportation company Metro Kav and Auto-Cool air conditioning systems will collaborate to minimize the exposure of COVID-19 among passengers.

The company will install the unique disinfection system in 60 of its vehicles that operate in Tel Aviv, Bat Yam, Holon and Rishon Lezion.

Auto-Cool’s advanced ADS3000 system disinfects the coronavirus in air conditioning ducts from the interior of the vehicle. It can be controlled remotely or through custom integration with the vehicle fleet management system.

Metro Kav CEO Ilan Zikri said the company is "committed to the regular movement of the lines we operate for our passengers," and that as it is very probable that "we will all have to learn to live with the coronavirus for some time to come,” a solution was required to keep the vehicles working.

“We examined a large number of advanced technologies over the past year," he continued, and “the ADS3000 technology stood out because it stands by its promise to disinfect air conditioning ducts that are known to be prone to viruses and bacteria, in addition to actively disinfecting the vehicle itself actively in just a few minutes.”

How does this disinfection system work? In two steps:

- First, the interior of the vehicle is disinfected by spraying water droplets mixed with disinfectant to neutralize viruses and bacteria, including COVID-19 , while operating the air conditioning system.

- Second, the disinfection process is completed by disinfecting the air ducts. This phase is unique and available only using Auto-Cool's active disinfection system. No other disinfection system currently on the market has this ability.

“Our goal is to make this timely system accessible around the world to facilitate its adoption in all modes of transportation, and warmly welcome Metro Kav to our family of customers,” said Ziv Farber, CEO of Auto-Cool.

“The cost of the system and its maintenance are minor compared to the assurance provided to both the operators of the lines and the traveling public,” he added.

“External certified laboratory tests conducted by Bactochem confirm 100% efficiency in disinfection, so the barrier to travel by public transport can now be lifted and can breathe a sigh of relief."

