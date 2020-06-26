Midday sunlight could deactivate up to 90% of coronavirus strain - study

Just around 34 minutes of sunlight can deactivate up to 90% of SARS-CoV-2, the novel strain of the coronavirus, according to a study entitled Estimated Inactivation of Coronaviruses by Solar Radiation.The study authors, public health researchers Jose-Luis Sagripanti and C. David Lytle, say that the higher doses of ultraviolet radiation that occur during midday sunlight act as a "virucidal agent" for the coronavirus. "This notion is supported by the correlation found in Brazil between increased influenza incidence in hospital admission records and solar UV-blocking by smoke during the burning season," the study authors wrote. The study focuses on the aspect of viral transmission through surface to surface contact, as well as what a person's exposure to sunlight can do to affect the viral spread."It is well known that there is direct transmission of infectious virions by inhalation of contaminated aerosols exhaled, coughed, or sneezed from infected persons, allowing for little time and opportunity for environmental viral inactivation, unless the virions settle on some surface." Within the study, the researchers compared genomic UV characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 against other coronaviruses and viral compounds that share similar nucleic acid composition. "Considering that SARS-Co V-2 is three-times more sensitive to UV than influenza A, it should be inferred that sunlight should have an effect on coronaviruses transmission at least similar to that previously established for the evolution of influenza epidemics," they said. The authors used the data for the COVID-19 pandemic from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Johns Hopkins’ Center for Systems Science and Engineering as a basis for a statistical analysis on which countries experienced the highest infections per million inhabitants. Within that they noticed 28 of the 30 countries with the highest infection rates were experiencing colder weather during December-March, when the coronavirus spread was in full gear, and all them located north of the Tropic of Cancer.While they do note the obvious inaccuracies that would be prevalent in these data sets due to the lack of available testing, conflicting numbers of infected travelers, and "vast differences" on country by country response to the global pandemic, they did find consistencies in the data within countries that rest in northern latitudes where the exposure to sunlight was limited by the cold weather months in comparison with countries in southern latitudes that had access to abundant sunlight.The study's authors also noted that the lockdowns within each country might not have been the best idea to stymie the spread, especially with people who live in a multi-person household."If we accept a possible virucidal role of sunlight during coronavirus pandemics, then forcing people to remain indoors may have increased (or assured) contagion of COVID-19 among same house-hold dwellers and among patients and personnel inside the same hospital or geriatric facilities," they said.Adding that, "in contrast, healthy people outdoors receiving sunlight could have been exposed to lower viral dose with more chances for mounting an efficient immune response. This argument supports considering the results of two opposed containment approaches to deal with the COVID-19 crisis." They found that it is possible, in comparison to the other strains of coronavirus, that "99% of SARS-CoV-2 may be inactivated within the two hours period around solar noon during summer in most US cities located south of Latitude 43oN. Also 99% of the virus will be inactivated during two hours midday in several cities south of latitude 35oN in Fall, but only Miami and Houston will receive enough solar radiation to inactivate 99% of the virus in spring."While the two researchers conclude that sunlight in effect can deactivate a great portion of the SARS-CoV-2 strain, they do note that surface to surface contact and a person's outside exposure is where the bulk of their study is focused.Cory Merow, co-author of Seasonality and Uncertainty in COVID-19 Growth Rates, note that the summer months won't have an effect on the coronavirus spread and that social distancing and precautionary measure should still be followed.“If everybody sits next to one another on the bus and coughs,” Merow told The New York Times. “Ultraviolet light is not going to protect you.”MIT also supported this claim in a study noting environmental effects on the coronavirus will have no bearing on its spread throughout the US and Europe.