The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Moderna aims to make 1 b. coronavirus vaccine doses per year

If there are only enough vaccines for a fraction of the world who will get them first?

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 13, 2020 18:34
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020 (photo credit: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020
(photo credit: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS)
Moderna Inc. announced on Thursday that as Phase 3 of its clinical study is being finalized, starting in 2021 the company is on track to create between 500 million to 1 billion doses of its coronavirus vaccine.
“We look forward to beginning our Phase 3 study of mRNA-1273 with some 30,000 participants in July,” said Tal Zaks, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at Moderna. “Moderna is committed to advancing the clinical development of mRNA-1273 as safely and quickly as possible to demonstrate our vaccine’s ability to significantly reduce the risk of COVID-19 disease.”
Even with the company's goal of producing 1 billion doses, this does not mean that it will be able to make 1 billion vaccines annually. In Moderna's tests, one person has been given two 100-microgram shots, meaning just 500 million people could be vaccinated with 1 billion doses, according to Axios.
Assuming that the vaccine is approved, with 7.8 billion people on Earth, Moderna’s production capabilities will only produce enough doses for a fraction of the population, leaving many to wonder how and to whom these vaccines will be distributed.
"The very rich … will do anything to get it, and there will be a black market," Arthur Caplan, a bioethicist at New York University told Axios. He also said that he’s "200% sure" of this scenario after what happened when ventilators were in short supply.
Axios also asserted that, as Moderna is an American company, it is likely the first doses produced would be given to Americans.
On May 15, US President Donald Trump said that "when a vaccine is ready, the US government will deploy every plane, truck, and soldier required to help distribute it to the American people as quickly as possible."
"The problem with some of the timelines I've seen with Operation Warp Speed is that they probably aren't realistic in terms of the full testing of the vaccine that has to occur before we starting thinking about scaling up and distribution," Andy Pekosz, professor of microbiology and immunology at Johns Hopkins University told Axios.
Operation Warp Speed is the Trump administration's official effort to combat the coronavirus.



Tags Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Palestinian Authority's intransigence in the face of annexation By JPOST EDITORIAL
Coronavirus has not stopped Iran's march to a nuclear bomb By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Minority opinions matter By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu wants to divide Jews, Right from Left, Israel from world By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Intersectional protests strengthen Netanyahu's push for sovereignty By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
4 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
5 Israeli study points to nicotine as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19
A woman smokes a cigarette as she sits on a bench in Liverpool, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Liverpool, Britain, May 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by