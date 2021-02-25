The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Moderna expects $18.4 billion in COVID-19 vaccine sales in 2021

It now aims to produce at least 700 million doses this year and expects to raise production to as much as 1 billion doses by improving its manufacturing process..

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 25, 2021 16:06
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020 (photo credit: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020
(photo credit: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS)
Moderna Inc said on Thursday it expects COVID-19 vaccine sales of $18.4 billion this year, above the $15 billion in sales forecast by Pfizer Inc for the only other vaccine authorized for emergency use in the United States so far.
Both vaccines, developed using a technology based on messenger RNA (mRNA), are being distributed at an unprecedented speed as cases mount in the United States, with deaths from COVID-19 surpassing the dire milestone of 500,000.
Moderna, whose shares rose 4% to $150.7 in trading before the bell, has been aiming to ramp up production of the vaccine, its first and only revenue-generating product.
It now aims to produce at least 700 million doses this year and expects to raise production to as much as 1 billion doses by improving its manufacturing process..
"2020 demonstrated the power of harnessing mRNA to make medicines," Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel said in a statement.
"I believe that 2021 will be an inflection year for Moderna."
Moderna expects cost of sales to be about 20% of product sales in 2021, well above the 4% it recorded a year earlier.
The company also said it had completed enrollment for a mid-to-late stage study of the vaccine in adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17, while a study in children aged six months to 11 years will start in the near-term.
Moderna's chief medical officer, Tal Zaks, would leave the company in late September, the company added.


Tags vaccine COVID-19 Moderna
