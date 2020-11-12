The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Moderna to start analyzing COVID-19 vaccine data for possible release

The information is being prepared for submission to the trial's independent data safety monitoring board, which will look at the results and make a recommendation.

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 12, 2020 00:22
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)
Moderna Inc said on Wednesday that it has enough data to begin its first planned interim analysis from the late-stage trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, a potential step toward establishing the vaccine's efficacy.
Moderna did not say when it plans to release data on how effective the vaccine is, but the information is being prepared for submission to the trial's independent data safety monitoring board, which will look at the results and make a recommendation.
The company said in a press release that it has seen a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among the participants in its trial, which includes individuals who received a placebo, as infection rates have surged around the United States.
Due to the spike in cases, the analysis will cover substantially more than 53 cases, which had been the targeted trigger point for the analysis.
Earlier in the day, Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, said the company could have data from anywhere between "a couple of days" to "a little more than a week."
A high degree of effectiveness for the vaccine would make sense as it is "almost identical" to a Pfizer shot, Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at a conference organized by the Financial Times.
"It may not be 95%, it might be 90%, or 96%, or 89%, but it is going to be up there," he said.
Hopes of an effective vaccine against the virus that has killed over a million people worldwide were raised on Monday when Pfizer Inc said its COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective based on interim trial results.
Moderna, which uses a technology similar to Pfizer's, said earlier on Wednesday that its November timeline for initial data was on track.
Moderna did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on when it would disclose the data.
The company would still have to wait for two-month follow-up data on safety, which is expected in the second half of this month, before applying for US emergency use authorization.
There are no vaccines that have gained global approval yet, although a handful, including Moderna's, are in late-stage studies.
Moderna's shares were up roughly 7% at $81.25 in afternoon trading.


Tags Trial Vaccinations Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 Moderna
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo After Erekat's death, it's time for new PA leadership to advance peace By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader It’s time for a female president By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Can Jews on the Right, Left find common ground? – opinion By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Biden faces challenges dealing with schism in American society – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN

Most Read

1 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
2 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
3 Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, former chief rabbi of Great Britain, has died
Lord Jonathan Sacks, theologian, author, and former Chief Rabbi of the UK.
4 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020
5 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by