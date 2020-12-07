More than 1,000 new corona cases as cabinet prepares to meet - again

The coronavirus cabinet will convene once again on Monday to focus on making final decisions about how to handle an ever-increasing spike in morbidity.

There were 1,230 new cases diagnosed on Sunday, the Health Ministry reported Monday - 3.3% of those who were screened tested positive. The death toll is inching closer to 3,000 and stood at 2,914 on Monday morning.

The number of serious ill patients is also on the rise: 331, including more than 100 who are intubated.

Jerusalem continues to have the highest rate of infection with 1,827 active cases, followed by Nazareth, Haifa and then Tel Aviv. However, the number of red cities in general is climbing and stood at 28 on Monday morning, accounting for around 26% of the country’s infection.

The reproduction rate (R) stands at 1.24.

A report by the Coronavirus Knowledge and Information Center recommended that the government consider reinstating some restrictions to help curtail the spread of the virus.

While Health Ministry officials prepare for the evening cabinet meeting, which is now slated to start at 4 p.m., they did not appear at a meeting of the Knesset Coronavirus Committee run by MK Yifat Shasha-Biton, which led her to cancel the meeting.

She waited 20 minutes for the ministry to “appoint a senior representative” to attend the debate and when neither Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy or Head of Public Health Services Sharon Alroy-Preis appeared, she called it off.

However, the Health Ministry reacted by saying that, “Contrary to the allegations made, two representatives of the ministry relevant to the subject of the discussion, Dr. Arik Haas and Mr. Avichai Segev, arrived at the Knesset's Coronavirus Committee meeting. Unfortunately, they were not allowed to speak."

Shasha-Biton charged that Alroy-Preis and other senior officials in the Health Ministry are “sitting and thinking about how to re-close the State of Israel. They do not worry about public health.”

She added that these officials are “narrowly looking at the health sector only through the eyes of the coronavirus and lack the courage or ability to properly address the coronavirus crisis as a whole… We expect the Health Ministry to appoint a representative who can come and look into the eyes of all the people who have come here.”

The coronavirus cabinet meeting is supposed to address a number of issues on Monday, including the recommendation to tighten restrictions that was presented the day before by coronavirus commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash.

Ministers will also address the mall pilot program, how to handle travelers returning to Israel from red states, the status of the Home Front Command’s ability to cut the chains of infection and stepping up enforcement.

Minister Izhar Shay spoke to Ynet on Monday morning and praised the Health Ministry for “doing their job. They offer alternatives from a health perspective and our job is to balance those with the economic issues, which are no less important.”

He said he will support opening malls and that he believes the mall pilot program was successful.

The Health Ministry is advocating for closing commerce, although Economy Minister Amir Peretz and some representatives of the National Security Council are in favor of keeping them open.

“Returning from a vacation abroad in red countries - this is what we should focus on,” Shay told Ynet. “The malls were out of the game, so it is not possible to blame them for the increase in morbidity and therefore, if we leave them closed, we have not yet solved the problem. So, let's focus on the problem.”

He said he agreed with Ash’s recommendation to require those who return from Turkey or Serbia to enter isolation in a state-run coronavirus hotel, but he is opposed to requiring it of all returnees who might be vacationing in green states.

“It does not always make sense because there are countries where we know the danger is less, so the logic of entering isolation is not bound by reality,” Shay said. “But we will consider the issue because if the morbidity in Israel is significantly caused as a result of those returning from abroad then it needs to be addressed.”