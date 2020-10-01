Mosquitos with West Nile virus identified in Israel's north and south

Mosquitos with West Nile virus were once again found in Israel by the Environmental Protection Ministry. The mosquitos were found near Hof Ashkelon in the south and in the Lower Galilee in the north during a routine check. The Environmental Protection Ministry warned local authorities of the discovery and told them to increase testing in the area, and use pest-control measures if necessary.The ministry also called for citizens to take precautions to avoid contracting the virus especially considering the strain that the coronavirus pandemic has placed on Israel’s healthcare system. Infected mosquitos were identified multiple times in Israel in the past month alone, and Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel warned that as global warming intensifies, Israel will see an increase in the amount of infected mosquitos. Most people exposed to West Nile virus do not become ill, but in some cases, the virus can cause flu like symptoms. There is no vaccine for the virus and the primary way to prevent infection is to avoid being stung by mosquitos, according to the Environmental Protection Ministry.Symptoms of the virus include fever, headaches, weakness, joint pain, rashes, infections and other symptoms, according to the Health Ministry. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Celia Jean contributed to this report