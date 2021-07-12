The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Muslim and Jewish EMTs join together to save a life in Pisgat Zeev

“I help everyone in need regardless of who they are" says the United Hatzalah volunteer.

By JORDAN PIKE  
JULY 12, 2021 17:16
United Hatzalah volunteers on an ambulance shift (illustration) (photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)
United Hatzalah volunteers on an ambulance shift (illustration)
(photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)
A man was trying to fall asleep Sunday Night in Pisgat Zeev in Jerusalem when he heard his wife breathing irregularly.  
The Jewish husband, who is partially visually impaired, called on emergency services. 
After trying to help her, she ended up being unable to breathe on her own. 

United Hatzalah volunteers came immediately from east Jerusalem's Muslim chapter. 
Volunteers Baha and cousin Mahmoud Sader arrived alongside Mohammed Aldawada in less than three minutes. 
Baha explained that “I help everyone in need regardless of who they are. I live in the refugee camp in Shuafat, and I am always in and out helping people both in Shuafat and in Pisgat Zeev and wherever I happen to be.” 
Simultaneously, an ambulance arrived, and the two teams performed CPR, attached a defibrillator, opened an IV line and assisted ventilation. 
While helping this woman, a team of Jewish volunteers from United Hatzalah also arrived. 
The uniqueness of this event is not in the speed or effectiveness of the two teams.
Its preciousness comes with the reality that Muslims and Jewish people together were able to help save this woman. 
The slew of volunteers was, fortunately, able to get a pulse from the man's wife, who eventually was able to start breathing on her own again. 


