Muslim and Jewish EMTs join together to save a life in Pisgat Zeev

A man was trying to fall asleep Sunday Night in Pisgat Zeev in Jerusalem when he heard his wife breathing irregularly.

The Jewish husband, who is partially visually impaired, called on emergency services.

After trying to help her, she ended up being unable to breathe on her own.



United Hatzalah volunteers came immediately from east Jerusalem's Muslim chapter. Volunteers Baha and cousin Mahmoud Sader arrived alongside Mohammed Aldawada in less than three minutes. United Hatzalah volunteers came immediately from east Jerusalem's Muslim chapter.

Baha explained that “I help everyone in need regardless of who they are. I live in the refugee camp in Shuafat, and I am always in and out helping people both in Shuafat and in Pisgat Zeev and wherever I happen to be.”

Simultaneously, an ambulance arrived, and the two teams performed CPR, attached a defibrillator, opened an IV line and assisted ventilation.

While helping this woman, a team of Jewish volunteers from United Hatzalah also arrived.

The uniqueness of this event is not in the speed or effectiveness of the two teams.

Its preciousness comes with the reality that Muslims and Jewish people together were able to help save this woman.