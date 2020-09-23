Naftali Bennett’s 20-step action plan to solve coronavirus now

MK Naftali Bennett (Yamina) is not the prime minister, but in a Facebook post on Tuesday night he told the public what he would do to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus if he were.Bennett, who is trending high in recent political polls as trust in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plummets over his handling of the pandemic and his upcoming criminal trial, shared 20 steps “that I would have already taken tonight if I were prime minister.” Here they are (shoreted for space and clarity):1 - Inform everyone that there are no more protests or prayers until the end of the lockdown2 - Form a national coalition of chief rabbis and imams, Left and Right, ultra-Orthodox and Arab leaders, news editors and other influencers with a mission of ensuring that everyone will wear a mask all the time and there will be no gathering3 - Lead a PR campaign: Mask instead of closure - if everyone wears a mask, Israel could defeat coronavirus in five to six weeks4 - Instruct the Education Minister to prepare schools - this time for real - to operate in capsules cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });5 - Require the coronavirus commissioner to reach the capacity to screen 100,000 people a day by October 156 - Tell the project to begin implementing the “pooling method” of developing coronavirus test results, so that the capacity to test people fast is increased 10-fold. This method is used successfully in the United States, Germany, China and other places. At the same time, urge scientists at the Weizmann Institute of Science to implement their “Weizmann 2.0” method for faster testing7 - Immediately activate wastewater monitoring technology for early detection of eruptions - this is a wonderful Israeli technology that is not being used in Israel8 - Set a target to recruit 2,500 epidemiological trackers from Israel’s recently unemployed and establish five to six new call centers9 - Launch a national serological survey to map who has already been infected10 - Instead of using Shin Bet surveillance on its own, which is falsely sending thousands of people into isolation, use Shin Bet tracking in conjunction with epidemiological investigations and only send people into isolation when the Shin Bet report aligns with the human tracing11 - Anyone who enters isolation is tested within 24 hours and again 48 hours later. After two negative tests, the person is released12 - Establish a team of 3,000 isolation assistants who help take care of people’s needs when they are in quarantine13 - Pass immediate legislation that imposes fines on anyone caught without a mask in an enclosed space. At the same time, recruit 15,000 “coronavirus inspectors” to support enforcement efforts15 - Assign the Health Ministry to increase hospitals’ capacity to manage 1,200 serious coronavirus patients, up from 800 today16 - Prepare a clear exit strategy17 - Instruct the Finance Minister to present a full program to support small businesses and, at the same time, launch a national professional training program within three weeks to help retrain individuals whose fields may not be viable during the course of the pandemic18 - Address the nation every two days to answer their questions and concerns and explain where the country stands in its efforts against the virus19 - Identify someone or a team to be responsible for “learning from the world” - examining and connecting with those countries that are doing well and learning from them so their best practices can be applied in Israel20 - Prepare Ben-Gurion Airport for the entry and exit of passengers through speedy coronavirus tests on location