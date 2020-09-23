The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Naftali Bennett’s 20-step action plan to solve coronavirus now

Bennett, who is trending high in recent political polls shared on Facebook his 20 steps “that I would have already taken tonight if I were prime minister.”

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 12:36
NAFTALI BENNETT stands outside Lod City Hall this week. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
NAFTALI BENNETT stands outside Lod City Hall this week.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
MK Naftali Bennett (Yamina) is not the prime minister, but in a Facebook post on Tuesday night he told the public what he would do to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus if he were.
Bennett, who is trending high in recent political polls as trust in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plummets over his handling of the pandemic and his upcoming criminal trial, shared 20 steps “that I would have already taken tonight if I were prime minister.”
Here they are (shoreted for space and clarity):
1 - Inform everyone that there are no more protests or prayers until the end of the lockdown
2 - Form a national coalition of chief rabbis and imams, Left and Right, ultra-Orthodox and Arab leaders, news editors and other influencers with a mission of ensuring that everyone will wear a mask all the time and there will be no gathering
3 - Lead a PR campaign: Mask instead of closure - if everyone wears a mask, Israel could defeat coronavirus in five to six weeks
4 - Instruct the Education Minister to prepare schools - this time for real - to operate in capsules
5 - Require the coronavirus commissioner to reach the capacity to screen 100,000 people a day by October 15
6 - Tell the project to begin implementing the “pooling method” of developing coronavirus test results, so that the capacity to test people fast is increased 10-fold. This method is used successfully in the United States, Germany, China and other places. At the same time, urge scientists at the Weizmann Institute of Science to implement their “Weizmann 2.0” method for faster testing
7 - Immediately activate wastewater monitoring technology for early detection of eruptions - this is a wonderful Israeli technology that is not being used in Israel
8 - Set a target to recruit 2,500 epidemiological trackers from Israel’s recently unemployed and establish five to six new call centers
9 - Launch a national serological survey to map who has already been infected
10 - Instead of using Shin Bet surveillance on its own, which is falsely sending thousands of people into isolation, use Shin Bet tracking in conjunction with epidemiological investigations and only send people into isolation when the Shin Bet report aligns with the human tracing
11 - Anyone who enters isolation is tested within 24 hours and again 48 hours later. After two negative tests, the person is released
12 - Establish a team of 3,000 isolation assistants who help take care of people’s needs when they are in quarantine
13 - Pass immediate legislation that imposes fines on anyone caught without a mask in an enclosed space. At the same time, recruit 15,000 “coronavirus inspectors” to support enforcement efforts
15 - Assign the Health Ministry to increase hospitals’ capacity to manage 1,200 serious coronavirus patients, up from 800 today
16 - Prepare a clear exit strategy
17 - Instruct the Finance Minister to present a full program to support small businesses and, at the same time, launch a national professional training program within three weeks to help retrain individuals whose fields may not be viable during the course of the pandemic
18 - Address the nation every two days to answer their questions and concerns and explain where the country stands in its efforts against the virus
19 - Identify someone or a team to be responsible for “learning from the world” - examining and connecting with those countries that are doing well and learning from them so their best practices can be applied in Israel
20 - Prepare Ben-Gurion Airport for the entry and exit of passengers through speedy coronavirus tests on location


Tags Israel Naftali Bennett Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The European Union should follow the UAE's example on Israel relations By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why the courage to confront Iran matters By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The Middle East peace deals are welcome news in what has been a bad year By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Mark Feldman A letter to El Al’s new owner, Eli Rozenberg By MARK FELDMAN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The coronavirus and Israeli Kulturkampf By YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Most Read

1 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
2 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
3 PA official names five countries set to establish ties with Israel
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
4 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod
5 Goal of Natanz explosion was to send ‘clear’ message to Iran - EXCLUSIVE
VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by