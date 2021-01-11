Nasal spray to fight COVID begins clinical trails in UK

A new nasal spray that allegedly kills 99.9% of the coronavirus has entered clinical trials that will begin on January 11, according to a press release from the producers, the SaNOtize Research and Development Corporation.

The nasal spray works by killing the virus in the upper airways, which prevents its from incubating spreading into the lungs.

The SaNOtize Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS), developed by a team a researchers in Vancouver, Canada, has proven to be 99.9% effective in killing the coronavirus in independent lab tests conducted at Utah State University’s Antiviral Research Institute.

Other studies have also shown a 95% reduction in COVID-19 infection based on rodents tested.

This unique treatment utilizes nitric oxide, which is produced in the human body, to directly combat the effects of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and can be delivered via nasal spray, throat gargle or nasal lavage.

“Any intervention for treating coronavirus – the virus responsible for Covid-19 – is to be welcomed. The fact that a relatively easy and simple nasal spray could be an effective treatment is welcome news and offers a significant advance in our therapeutic armoury against this devastating disease," said Pankaj Sharma MD PhD FRCP, Professor of Neurology and Director of the Institute of Cardiovascular Research at Royal Holloway, University of London.

"Ashford and St Peters Hospitals [where clinical trials will be held] NHS Foundation Trust is proud to be at the forefront of trialling this intervention,” Sharma added.

Drawing from the previous research on the effects of nitric oxide that was first discovered by Prof. Ferid Murad of Stanford University, along with others, the siginificance of its healing properties cannot be understated.

“Nitric oxide is an incredibly versatile molecule that regulates almost everything in our body,” Prof. Murad said.

“When used therapeutically, it has a well-documented safety profile and is demonstrated to be effective against a wide variety of viruses, bacteria and fungi. I'm excited to be working with the SaNOtize team and believe that they have a safe technology that could be effective in treating infections, including Covid-19,” Murad added.

Former British government minister Rob Wilson, who represents SaNOtize in the UK and EU, noted the importance of the nasal spray as a measure before the widespread inoculation of people with a vaccine can be achieved.

“If, as we expect, the current Phase II results in Canada confirm the very encouraging results received from the Antiviral Research Institute and ongoing studies at Colorado State University SaNOtize will be seeking emergency approval in Canada to proceed directly to Phase IV introduction of the product to the market as part of the continuing global fight against this deadly pandemic,” said Wilson.

“The vaccination programme is essential, but it will also take time to distribute to the general public. Mutant strains may develop, requiring changes to the vaccine. It is not known how long the immunological protection will last.It is also unclear if the vaccines will prevent vaccinated people from becoming infected and potentially transmit the virus to other non-protected individuals.

For these reasons it is important to explore and deliver simple, safe and inexpensive therapeutic product solutions over the counter in the UK and EU as soon as possible, which is why I am getting these UK trials, the first in Europe, underway very shortly. The nasal spray not only can block entry of the virus, but the active ingredient nitric oxide actually kills the virus and prevents it from multiplying. If successful, people in Britain and Europe could have an effective, safe and accessible treatment within months that they can use daily to kill the coronavirus and stop it spreading,” Wilson said.

“This simple treatment will assist us in resuming something approaching normal social life, work and travel with some confidence that even if we inhale the virus, we can both protect against it and destroy it by applying the SaNOtize solution on a regular basis,” Wilson claimed.

“The SaNOtize treatment should be thought of as an effective treatment for the upper airways, similar to when people use hand sanitizers to clean their hands on the outside of the body. When people are potentially exposed, they will spray to cleanse their upper airways and kill the virus, before it can cause serious illness,” Wilson said.

Research on the spread of coronavirus has found that it is largely transmitted through airborne droplets to the mucous membranes in the nose, where it replicates and is then spreads in the body via nasal secretions to the lower respiratory tract.