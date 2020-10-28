Nearly 20% more Israelis died in September 2020 vs. 2019

Nearly 20% more Israelis died in September 2020 versus September 2019, according to a report published by the Central Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.According to the report, some 4,036 people died this year, versus 3,403 last year – a difference of 18.6%. The Health Ministry reported that 642 people died last month from COVID-19, likely accounting for the spike. The Jerusalem Post received a copy of the full report.The report showed an overall increase year-on-year since the start of the pandemic. Some 27,085 died between March and September in 2020 versus 25,585 in 2019 – a difference of 1,500 people. Only in March 2020, when 4,174 people died that month, there were fewer deaths than the year before. In 2019, some 4,316 people died in March.Going back through previous years: In September 2018, 3,241 people died; in 2017, some 3,220; in 2016, 3,390; and in 2015, 3,308. In other words, more people died in September this year than in any of the five Septembers prior.So far, according to the latest numbers provided by the ministry, 2,483 people have died of COVID-19. In October alone, between the first report disseminated by the ministry on October 1 and the morning report on October 28, 912 people had died of coronavirus – around 33 people per day.The ministry reported that 312,024 people have been diagnosed with the virus, meaning that 0.8% of those diagnosed have succumbed to the disease.