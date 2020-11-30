Nearly 3% of all people tested are positive for coronavirus

The infection rate is on the rise in Israel and if the government and the public does not do something to stop it, the country will be in a third lockdown as early as Hanukkah.The Health Ministry reported 1,017 new cases on Monday morning - 2.6% of those screened the day before. The death toll hit 2,864. “If the cases of infection are not handled, we will reach thousands of new infections within three weeks,” Prof. Eran Segal, a computational biology professor at the Weizmann Institute of Science told Ynet on Monday. “There is not much left time to act. At the moment, there are a number of cases that can be managed.”He said that all the indices are on the rise. The number of new cases increased last week by 7%.“Closure is not inevitable, but it is a possibility that exists… and we are moving in that direction,” he told Ynet. The Health Ministry is expected to discuss additional restrictions ahead of the holiday season next month, which could include tightening the guidelines - including a potential ban on travel between cities - during Hanukkah and Christmas.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Nonetheless, schools are expected to continue to operate, including returning students in middle school to their classrooms next Sunday.Looking at the key milestones, daily infection has continued to increase as the country opens more.The key milestone dates are: October 18: opening preschools and grades one and two; November 1: opening grades one through four; November 8: street shops open; November 17: Strip malls open; November 24: students in grades fifth and sixth return to school; November 29: students in grades 10 through 12 return to school.The average number of new cases per week since November 1 has risen from 655 the week of November 1 through 7 to 907 the week of November 22 through 28. There are currently 14 red cities and nearly double the number of orange cities.The top 10 cities with the highest amount of infection are: Jerusalem, Nazareth, Haifa, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Umm El-Fahm, Rahat, Shfaram, Holon, Beersheba and Majd el-Kurum. However, the red cities are Arab Israel or Druze cities.