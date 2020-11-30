The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Nearly 3% of all people tested are positive for coronavirus

Weizmann scientist: ‘We will reach thousands of new infections per day in three weeks’

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 30, 2020 20:06
Israeli army Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in a IDF lab in central Israel on July 15, 2020. (photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)
Israeli army Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in a IDF lab in central Israel on July 15, 2020.
(photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)
The infection rate is on the rise in Israel and if the government and the public does not do something to stop it, the country will be in a third lockdown as early as Hanukkah.
The Health Ministry reported 1,017 new cases on Monday morning - 2.6% of those screened the day before. The death toll hit 2,864.
“If the cases of infection are not handled, we will reach thousands of new infections within three weeks,” Prof. Eran Segal, a computational biology professor at the Weizmann Institute of Science told Ynet on Monday. “There is not much left time to act. At the moment, there are a number of cases that can be managed.”
He said that all the indices are on the rise. The number of new cases increased last week by 7%.
“Closure is not inevitable, but it is a possibility that exists… and we are moving in that direction,” he told Ynet.
Active cases per major Israeli city (Maayan Hoffman)Active cases per major Israeli city (Maayan Hoffman)
The Health Ministry is expected to discuss additional restrictions ahead of the holiday season next month, which could include tightening the guidelines - including a potential ban on travel between cities - during Hanukkah and Christmas.
Nonetheless, schools are expected to continue to operate, including returning students in middle school to their classrooms next Sunday.
Looking at the key milestones, daily infection has continued to increase as the country opens more.
The key milestone dates are: October 18: opening preschools and grades one and two; November 1: opening grades one through four; November 8: street shops open; November 17: Strip malls open; November 24: students in grades fifth and sixth return to school; November 29: students in grades 10 through 12 return to school.
The average number of new cases per week since November 1 has risen from 655 the week of November 1 through 7 to 907 the week of November 22 through 28.
Number of new coronavirus cases per day. (Photo credit: Maayan Hoffman)Number of new coronavirus cases per day. (Photo credit: Maayan Hoffman)
There are currently 14 red cities and nearly double the number of orange cities.
The top 10 cities with the highest amount of infection are: Jerusalem, Nazareth, Haifa, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Umm El-Fahm, Rahat, Shfaram, Holon, Beersheba and Majd el-Kurum. However, the red cities are Arab Israel or Druze cities.
Top 10 cities with the most active coronavirus cases. (Photo credit: Maayan Hoffman)Top 10 cities with the most active coronavirus cases. (Photo credit: Maayan Hoffman)



Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Will Biden return to the Iran deal after the Fakhrizadeh assassination? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is Netanyahu moving towards autocracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak It's time to end the farce of this government By JEFF BARAK
Gilad Erdan UN must recognize Jewish refugees from Arab countries – opinion By GILAD ERDAN
Avraham Avi-Hai Naftali Bennett: From rookie to national leader By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by