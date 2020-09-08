Nearly half of all Greeks would say no to a coronavirus vaccine

Nearly half of all Greeks wouldn't take a coronavirus vaccine should one be available, and almost 20% opposed wearing masks, according to a poll published Sunday, AFP reported.The study, which was published in To Vima weekly, found that 44% of Greeks on average would turn down a vaccine. This refusal rate was 56% among Greeks between the ages of 45 and 54, and 54% for Greeks between the ages of 17 and 34. The study also found that on average, 17% of Greeks opposed any requirements for wearing face masks in public areas. Among younger Greeks, this jumped to 28%, according to AFP.Though Greece has weathered the coronavirus pandemic better than many other nations in Europe, cases did spike in August, when over half of its total number of cases were recorded, AFP reported. This spike has been attributed to large gatherings held in violation of COVID-19 social distancing rules.Greece has also said that it would not make taking a coronavirus vaccine compulsory, though it will be "strongly recommended," AFP reported.
