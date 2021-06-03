Nearly half of Americans still believe dinosaurs roam the earth

A good portion of Americans still believe that dinosaurs roam the earth, according to a new study.Study Finds reports that "nearly half" of the American population believes that dinosaurs still survive tucked away in a remote section of the world. The study - commissioned by Boat Rocker Studios who will be releasing a new show called "Dino Ranch" for preschoolers on Disney Junior - surveyed 2,000 adults and asked them various questions to test their knowledge on the prehistoric creatures.Interestingly enough, around 40% of the population believes that dinosaurs died out between 2,000 and 10,000 years ago. Even though experts have concluded long ago that it was over 66 million years ago at the least. Around 20% of Americans believe that dinosaurs became extinct as little as 100 years ago.While it has been disproven scientifically, around 30% of adults have the belief that dinosaurs and humans shared and walked on the earth at the same time as one another. Others, around one in four, believe that dinosaurs roamed the earth at the same time as elephants, although the report notes that elephants arrived around 10 million years following the extinction of the dinosaurs.Some 54% of respondents claimed that dinosaurs only lived in Africa and North America, although paleontologists have found dinosaur remains stretched across the earth.
According to the report, adults on average can name around four species of dinosaur, despite the thousands being known to have existed in prehistoric times. As expected, the apex predator Tyrannosaurus rex was the one listed the most.A little over one-third could name the Brontosaurus, made famous in the children's movie" A Land Before Time," however, 53% were unable to name the three-horned triceratops also made prominent in the same movie."It's brilliant to see that shows like Dino Ranch are helping to drive a strong love of dinosaurs in kids' today, and these magnificent creatures still have an audience," says Matt Fernandes, creator of the preschool series, according to Study Finds. "Children love to hold special knowledge over adults and I would say that most children can educate their parents on a variety of intricate dinosaur facts. "The idea that giants walked the earth millions of years ago sparks a child's imagination, without the fear of ever running into one."