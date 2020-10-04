NeuroRX on the cusp of releasing a life-saving COVID-19 treatment

The COVID-19 virus has special protein “keys” on its surface which enable it to “unlock” Alveolar Type II cells in the lungs. Once in, these cells stop releasing a fatty substance (pulmonary surfactant) needed to keep healthy lungs from collapsing. This is why patients infected with the virus suffer lung failure and need to be placed on an in-tube ventilator or even an oxygenator to prevent death. “We are so used to thinking of oxygen as a good thing that we fail to realize it is a difficult gas to work with,” NeuroRX CEO Prof. Jonathan Javvit told The Jerusalem Post. “Oxygen causes rust. In evolutionary terms, when the first life forms left the sea to begin life on land, they had to find a way to keep their lungs from burning up.” Javvit and his team of scientists have been able to synthesize Aviptadil, a man-made version of human Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP). This peptide is essential for the healthy operation of Type II cells. Its discovery is a complex and fascinating story involving Middle East politics, Jewish history and how drug companies work. Due to the pandemic, the FDA allowed Javvit to test Aviptadil in record time – and the results so far have been encouraging. The company will submit statistical data to the FDA this week. The new drug seems able to block the reproduction of COVID-19, prevent Type II cells death and stimulate the production of white blood cells. These, in turn, secrete chemicals that help protect Type II cells from the novel coronavirus. Doctors at three different testing sites reported to Javvit that “we’re seeing the X-ray results from patients' lungs and the results are amazing,” he said. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });It should be noted that these patients were near-death during the time the drug was administered. Meaning, Aviptadil can’t prevent a person from becoming infected, but it could help save countless lives. VIP ISN’T a new thing. In fact, Javvit jokes, it was discovered thanks to the Muslim Brotherhood in Cairo in the 1950’s. The persecution experienced by the Coptic minority in Egypt at that time led to a young Coptic medical doctor, Dr. Sami Said, to leave his native country for the US. Said discovered VIP – which also exists in intestines, hence the name Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide – in the 1980’s, and nothing much came of it. “Drug companies at the time weren’t interested in a peptide that is produced naturally, so you can’t patent it,” Javvit explained to the Post. “And while now it seems crucial, from the commercial viewpoint at the time, a drug that people only need for a few days isn’t lucrative to develop.” Javvit knows a lot about public health policy because one of his professors chided him when he heard that the young medical student was going to India to help cure patients with glaucoma. “All you’ll be doing is helping a blind beggar see,” the thoughtless man told Javvit. Enraged, Javvit conducted a study which proved that restoring eyesight to Indian patients with the eye disease increased their family earnings by 1,500%. The patient, now able to see, was able to work – and the pressure on his family to care for him was lifted, helping the entire family advance in life. The study triggered his life-long passion for public health policy. In the early 2000’s, he helped shape the policy of the World Bank Group. During the interview, Javvit returned to the success of Jewish efforts in wearing down Soviet resistance to the emigration of Jewish persons from the USSR as a key example of how, with time, even unlikely ideas can become world-changing realities. “The DNA of our company is to go after lost causes with known molecules,” he told the Post. In this way “we help cases the pharmaceutical companies aren’t focused on.”