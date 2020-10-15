The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

New 18-minute coronavirus test to be available by winter

Roche Diagnostics announced earlier this week that it is launching a high-volume antigen test for diagnosing coronavirus.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 15, 2020 14:55
Roche Diagnostics immunochemistry analyser (photo credit: Courtesy)
Roche Diagnostics immunochemistry analyser
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Israel could soon have access to an 18-minute coronavirus test that would be run on the country’s existing Roche Diagnostics analyzer machines, which are available in almost every Health Fund and hospital lab.
Roche Diagnostics announced earlier this week that it is launching a high-volume antigen test for diagnosing coronavirus. It should be available by the end of 2020 in Israel, ahead of flu season, according to Jacob Mullerad, vice president of Gamidor, the sole representative of Roche Diagnostics in Israel. 
An antigen detects proteins that are structural or functional components of a pathogen and are thus very specific to that pathogen. In this case, the test would provide a qualitative “yes” or “no” answer regarding the presence of the pathogen in the patient sample. 
Mullerad explained that the test is taken like a standard PCR test, which detects the genetic information of the virus, the RNA. A swab is put inside the nose of the person being screened and then dropped into a liquid inside a test tube. From the time it is sent to the lab until a result can be transmitted via computerized message takes 18 minutes.
Israel has recently put a focus on obtaining faster coronavirus testing methods, in order to better open up the country but still ensure that infected people are quarantined and that their chain of connections are contacted and tested.
Earlier this month, Israel began using the FDA-approved Sofia coronavirus test, which is performed using only respiratory specimens collected from individuals who are suspected of having coronavirus. This innovative technology provides results within 15 minutes.
There is also a 30-second coronavirus test being jointly developed by Israel and India that is expected to be ready within weeks, according to Israeli Ambassador to India Ron Malka, who spoke to the Indian news agency PTI last week.
Mullerad said the advantage of the Roche test is that it works with existing machines in Israel, so there is no training or additional staff needed to run the results. It is also expected to be inexpensive and would allow hospitals and health funds to screen patients without having to house machinery inside their workspaces, like some other tests.
“Think of doctors in the emergency room,” Mullerad said. “Someone comes in during the month of December and he has a fever and a cough. You don’t know if it is flu or coronavirus… A PCR test takes a long time to develop. The antigen test is faster and the doctors and nurses can administer the test, send it to the lab and move onto the next patient. The answer comes directly through the computer.”
A Roche press release said the test will be available for countries accepting the CE Mark, which includes Israel. The company will also file for Emergency Use Authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration.
“Israel needs to get ready for the winter,” Mullerad said. 


Tags test Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We need to hold the line despite dropping COVID-19 morbidity rate By JPOST EDITORIAL
Pamela Peled You gotta love the haredim By PAMELA PELED
Douglas Bloomfield Trump is using scare tactics and disruption for the 2020 election By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gershon Baskin The Palestinians need a new strategy in relations with Israel By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader Why oppressive regimes succeed on social media By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by