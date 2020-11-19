New campaign: 'No virus' in the synagogue, yeshiva and beit midrash

A new Health Ministry campaign seeks to raise awareness among synagogue worshipers about the importance of ventilating enclosed spaces by opening windows, even when winter weather makes it difficult.
In a public service announcement that appeared in the media under the headline "No virus!," the ultra-Orthodox hasbara (public diplomacy) headquarters aimed to emphasize the risk involved in staying in a closed and crowded space for a long time.
The public service announcement stated the following: "Coronavirus is transmitted through droplets that are sprayed from the mouth and nose mainly through speech. While the large droplets reach a distance of about two meters, the small fragments remain in the air for hours when they are indoors without airflow. Prolonged stay in a crowded and closed place increases the chances of infection." The public service announcement asked the worshipers to make sure to leave the windows open, and to keep small children away from the windows where there are no bars.
In light of the drastic decrease in the number of coronavirus tests in the ultra-Orthodox sector, which could lead to an outbreak, the ultra-Orthodox hasbara headquarters behind the public service announcement emphasized that coronavirus can be tested without any doubt or concern, without a prescription and at no cost, and even without quarantine if symptoms are not felt.
