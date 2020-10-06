The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

New Jersey begins contact tracing on attendees of Trump fundraiser

New Jersey state is now "assessing the level of contact they had with the President and his staff and providing public health," according to department spokesperson Dawn Thomas.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 6, 2020 09:15
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump gestures during a campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, September 19, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump gestures during a campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, September 19, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
New Jersey state health officials are reaching out to attendees of a fundraiser that was also attended by US President Donald Trump just before his COVID-19 diagnosis in order to manually trace positive coronavirus cases originating from the event, according to ABC News.
ABC was forwarded an email by a supporter who took a photo with Trump at the event, who received the email from a contact tracing team. The supporter said around 60 people took photos with Trump that day, and in the photos Trump was not wearing a mask.
"The Somerset County Health Department and the New Jersey Department of Health understand that you attended an event... at which time you may have potentially been exposed to COVID-19," the email read, according to ABC.
The Republican National Committee (RNC) gave the health officials a list of over 200 attendees who were at the Bedminster country club the day in question, so that they may perform contact tracing.
New Jersey state is now "assessing the level of contact they had with the President and his staff and providing public health," according to department spokesperson Dawn Thomas.
ABC News reported that based on briefings between representatives of the president and New Jersey health officials, the health department has received "minimal cooperation" from the White House who assumingly are trying to trace the virus within the capitol while the department is attempting to determine if it reached the community.
The report also states that the Trump-owned country club has not provided information for those on staff that day, as well as other members who attended the club that day. Apparently, one member told ABC that there was an invitational golf tournament that day, hosting around 180 competitors.
"This is significant in light of reports that there was a separate club event on site that day," the department said. "We have not yet received information on everyone who was there."
Health departments in other states have reportedly been tracking the movements of Trump event attendees in other states.
The contact tracing started after Trump announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday morning.
Trump, 74, left the White House and was moved to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington just hours after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
The New York Times said the decision to transport Trump to the hospital came after he had experienced difficulty breathing and his oxygen level dropped, prompting his doctors to give him supplemental oxygen, according to two sources that the newspaper said were close to the White House.
However, Trump has downplayed the threat of the coronavirus pandemic from the outset, even as the disease has killed more than 209,000 Americans and hammered the US economy.
On Monday, Trump faced a fresh backlash on Tuesday for removing his mask when he returned to the White House and urging Americans not to fear the COVID-19 disease that put him in the hospital.
Trump arrived at the White House on Monday in a made-for-television spectacle in which he descended from his Marine One helicopter wearing a white surgical mask only to remove it as he posed, saluting and waving, on the mansion's South Portico.
"Don't let it dominate you. Don't be afraid of it," Trump said in a video after his return from the Walter Reed Medical Center military hospital outside Washington where he was treated for the disease caused by the coronavirus.
"I'm better, and maybe I'm immune - I don't know," he added, flanked by American flags and with the Washington Monument in the background. "Get out there. Be careful."
Trump, who was treated by an army of doctors and received experimental treatment, has repeatedly played down a disease that has killed more than 1 million people worldwide and left his own country with the highest death toll in the world.

Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags Donald Trump New Jersey Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A police chief maybe able to curb brutality By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN An army of nine million to fight coronavirus By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Greer Fay Cashman ‘Herzl’s vision of the Jewish state was for all Jews’ By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gilad Sharon The aggressors are free, the defender is locked up By GILAD SHARON
Amotz Asa-El Time is up for the ongoing, dangerous Likud and ultra-Orthodox liason By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
4 American Jews should reject Joe Biden - opinion
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
5 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by