New ‘natural compounds’ treatment could kill COVID-19 spike protein

The news comes against the backdrop of both skyrocketing infection in Israel and a mass vaccination campaign.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 2, 2021 11:23
The word "COVID-19" is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
The word "COVID-19" is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
A Tel Aviv-based start-up company says it has proven in lab results that a combination of “natural compounds” can decompose the COVID-19 spike protein that connects the virus to human cells.
The news comes against the backdrop of both skyrocketing infection in Israel and a mass vaccination campaign.
The treatment, developed by Novel Concepts Medical and tested at the Smart Assays lab located in the Weizmann Science Park, is part of the lab's recent efforts to “join the fight against COVID-19 by developing assays for testing novel antiviral drugs,” according to its website.
The lab is run by Dr. Raphael Mayer, the former head of the Assay Development Department in Quark Biotechnology Inc. in Ness Ziona. He holds a Ph.D. in biochemistry from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
“The spike protein is the part in the virus that connects the virus to the cell,” explained Novel Concept Medical founder Dr. Rachel R. Alkalay, a lawyer who holds a PhD. from Queen Mary College in London but is not a medical doctor. “All the research in the world is focused on this spike protein. We managed to decompose it. Essentially, this is the equivalent of taking the fuel out of a car.”
Her comments were made in a press release.
She added that, “Our invention is safe to use because we are repurposing compounds that have already been tested on millions of people safely for other purposes. Our findings show that it is very possible to have an immediate effect in inhibiting the virus in people who have been exposed."
Natural compounds have been tested in the fight against COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. A paper published in October by the National Institutes of Health said that “natural products and herbal medicines have been historically used for acute respiratory infection and generally show acceptable toxicity” and said that “to fill in the response gap between appropriate treatment and commercially available vaccine, repurposing natural products and herbal medicines as prophylactic will be a vigorous approach to stop or at least slow down SARS-CoV-2 transmission.”
Although Israel and many large Western countries have launched COVID-19 vaccination campaigns, health officials have warned that the Pfizer and Moderna messenger RNA vaccines may not prevent people from getting infected or spreading the virus. That is why, for now, even those who are vaccinated are asked to continue with precautions such as mask-wearing and social distancing.
It is also still unclear how long vaccination will last. 
Dr. Celeste Weiss-Katz, an expert in proteins at Tel Aviv University (TAU), confirmed that the lab reports demonstrated that the formula decomposed the Covid-19 spike proteins.
"It is clear to see from the Lab results that the Novel Concepts Medical formula causes a significant reduction in the S1 and S2 Proteins," she said. 
Her TAU lab studies various cellular systems that assist in folding and import of cellular proteins.
The press release on the research did not name which specific natural compounds were included in the formula. The Jerusalem Post has reached out to Alkalay, her company and members of the research team to receive more information, but has not yet received a response.
The research was first written about by several UK-based publications and was republished by MSN News.
In a release, Alkalay said that, “We have encountered some resistance to the formula incorporating only natural compounds, but the lab results speak for themselves, and we are happy to be able to publish and share them in full. We are now looking for collaboration with hospitals to roll out clinical trials.”


