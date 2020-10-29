New program enables business travelers from red states into Israel

Foreign business people from red states will now be able to enter Israel with special permission, the Ministry of Economy and Industry said Thursday.

Business people who are not citizens can now apply to travel to Israel for up to four days to hold business meetings in cases where the visit is “essential to the economy.”

The outline for acceptance was determined by the Economy and Industry Ministry together with the Population and Immigration Authority and the Foreign Ministry. A release explained that the visit should “go beyond the interest represented by the applicant” and that acceptance will only be granted “in cases where the business meeting cannot be held virtually in order to allow the continued functioning of Israeli companies and to prevent damage to the economy during the coronavirus era.”

The country had earlier implemented a procedure to allow business people from green countries to enter Israel.

“Through this program, many Israeli and international companies will return to a coronavirus business routine, which will help accelerate the Israeli economy,” said Economy and Industry Ministry Amir Peretz.

To apply, the foreign applicant and the Israeli partner hosting him or her must fill out an online form, which will be reviewed by the Economy and Industry Ministry and the Population and Immigration Authority.