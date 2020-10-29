The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

New program enables business travelers from red states into Israel

Business people who are not citizens can now apply to travel to Israel for up to four days to hold business meetings in cases where the visit is “essential to the economy.”

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 29, 2020 14:45
THE EMPTY arrival hall at Ben-Gurion Airport on March 11. (photo credit: FLASH90)
THE EMPTY arrival hall at Ben-Gurion Airport on March 11.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
Foreign business people from red states will now be able to enter Israel with special permission, the Ministry of Economy and Industry said Thursday.
Business people who are not citizens can now apply to travel to Israel for up to four days to hold business meetings in cases where the visit is “essential to the economy.” 
The outline for acceptance was determined by the Economy and Industry Ministry together with the Population and Immigration Authority and the Foreign Ministry. A release explained that the visit should “go beyond the interest represented by the applicant” and that acceptance will only be granted “in cases where the business meeting cannot be held virtually in order to allow the continued functioning of Israeli companies and to prevent damage to the economy during the coronavirus era.”
The country had earlier implemented a procedure to allow business people from green countries to enter Israel.
“Through this program, many Israeli and international companies will return to a coronavirus business routine, which will help accelerate the Israeli economy,” said Economy and Industry Ministry Amir Peretz.
To apply, the foreign applicant and the Israeli partner hosting him or her must fill out an online form, which will be reviewed by the Economy and Industry Ministry and the Population and Immigration Authority. 
If accepted, individuals will be required to take a coronavirus test and present their negative results on arrival. 
Israel shut its skies to foreign travelers at the start of the coronavirus crisis and since has not re-opened. 
On Wednesday, outgoing coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu visited Ben-Gurion Airport and recommended an outline be determined to keep Israelis returning to the country from red and green states separate. At an early briefing, he said that a coronavirus testing center should be setup at the airport within the next two weeks.


Tags travel business Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The time has come to pursue justice for Ethiopian Jews - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Judge leaders by the enemies they make – and refuse to make By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Anti-Israel harassment is antisemitism, too By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Eric Yoffie Progressive Judaism won’t surrender to the ultra-Orthodox in WZO - opinion By ERIC YOFFIE
Amotz Asa-El How will history view Trumps's deployment of the 'lie'? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
3 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
4 European Jewish population at lowest share for a millennium and declining
https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/antisemitic-mural-resurfaces-at-march-on-washington-2020-640435
5 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by