New surface coating eliminates coronavirus on everyday objects - research

Virginia Tech Prof. William Ducker managed to produce a special coating designed to deactivate coronavirus existing in droplets covering everyday objects.

By DANIEL NISINMAN  
JULY 17, 2020 13:54
A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013. (photo credit: REUTERS/SUZANNE PLUNKETT)
A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SUZANNE PLUNKETT)
A new surface coating has shown promising results in eliminating coronavirus, new research in the US has shown.
Chemistry Prof. William Ducker and his team from the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University - Virginia Tech - have managed to produce a special coating designed to deactivate coronavirus existing in droplets covering everyday objects. The new paint, called "Safe Coat" is made from a cuprous oxide, a prevalent form of copper mixed with polymers. The rusty color of the coating is due to its coppery origin. 
While originally working on producing coatings meant to destroy bacteria, Ducker veered toward combating the coronavirus following its rapid spread. Since mid-April, Ducker has been working  with another researcher, Prof. Leo Poon from the University of Hong Kong’s School of Public Health to examine the effectiveness of the coating material. 
The new substance killed up to 99.9% of coronavirus within an hour from the moment it was originally applied to the tested surfaces. Going from one hour to just a few minutes is the next aim, according to Ducker.   
“Results have shown that the coating is robust. It does not peel off after being slashed with a razor blade," Drucker said in a Virginia Tech press release.
"It also retains its ability to inactivate the virus after multiple rounds of being exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and then disinfection or after being submerged in water for a week, based on the tests.”
The results of the research, which first appeared in the American Chemical Society Journal of Applied Materials and Interfaces, seem to be promising, as many are concerned about touching communal surfaces such as rails, doorknobs, ATM buttons and other everyday objects. Ducker said in the press release, that "everybody is worried about touching objects that may have the coronavirus, it would help people to relax a little bit.”
 
The only obstacle at this moment is funding, which Ducker hopes he could attract in order to start mass-producing the film. 
However, this new magical paint is unlikely to replace existing coronavirus safety measures.
 


